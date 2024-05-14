Duck Dynasty Stars Missy and Jase Robertson’s Farm Ravaged by Tornado

Details of the Catastrophic Tornado Impact at Robertson’s Farm
Columbia, Tennessee witnessed a devastating event as a Category 3 tornado struck the area on May 8, 2024, leaving significant damage in its path, including the farm of Duck Dynasty stars Missy and Jase Robertson. The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado reached peak speeds of 140 mph.
Missy Robertson recounted the harrowing experience on social media, noting the tornado struck just as their son Cole entered the driveway. With no time to reach their safe room, he took cover in a bathtub, miraculously escaping unharmed despite the chaos outside.
I have never seen anything like this before, Missy expressed her shock over the event’s ferocity.
The aftermath revealed uprooted trees, stripped roofs, and widespread debris, illustrating the storm’s brutal force. The Robertson family commenced cleanup efforts, recognizing that recovery would be an extended endeavor.
This isn’t going to fix itself today, mentioned Michael Lester, keenly involved in the restoration activities.
Community and Family Response to the Disaster
The severe storms did not only impact the Robertsons but also caused wider community havoc. Director of Maury County Emergency Management reported substantial damage with 105 homes affected; 40 were completely destroyed. Support poured in for those affected with Missy acknowledging,
In facing such trials, the power of community spirit was vividly seen as local and distant supporters extended their prayers and help toward the recovery efforts. The resilience demonstrated by Jase and Missy resonates with core values that have endeared them to millions through ‘Duck Dynasty’. While the physical rebuild will take time, the familial bonds seem stronger in adversity.