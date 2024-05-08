In the 2011 film Drive, Ryan Gosling stars as a Hollywood stunt driver who moonlights as a getaway driver for criminals. The plot follows his character, known only as Driver, as he becomes entangled in a dangerous heist gone wrong, leading to a thrilling and tense chain of events. While Drive didn’t achieve huge box office success upon its initial release, it solidified Ryan Gosling as a leading man in Hollywood and elevated him to new heights of stardom.
The film’s stylish direction, mesmerizing visuals, and Gosling’s captivating performance garnered critical acclaim and steadily grew a cult following over the years. A key component in the movie’s success is its star-studded cast, who each deliver exceptional performances that have led to further success in Hollywood. Drive continues to be celebrated for its unique blend of action, drama, and neo-noir elements. So, let’s catch up with the eclectic cast of Drive and see where they are now.
Ryan Gosling as Driver
Ryan Gosling leads the cast of Drive as the mysterious man whose name is never revealed. Uttering only 891 words in the movie, Gosling exudes a level of captivating intrigue as the highly-skilled driver who has a violent nature underneath his subtle charm. As he falls for his neighbour Irene (Carey Mulligan), Driver unravels a dark dangerous side to his personality as he fights to protect her and her son.
Although Drive is very much an ensemble picture, Gosling carries the movie effortlessly, which is an impressive achievement considering his character barely speaks. Since this role, Gosling has become one of the biggest leading men in Hollywood, starring in an array of box office smash hits. In 2024, he cemented his status as a Hollywood titan, building on his signature charm and intensity in The Fall Guy. His next role will see him team up with directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller in the Sci-Fi epic, Project Hail Mary.
Carey Milligan as Irene
Amongst the cast of Drive, British actress Carey Mulligan portrays Irene, a young mother who becomes entangled in a dangerous heist orchestrated by her husband’s criminal past. Mulligan’s performance as Irene is striking in its understated nuance, mirroring Ryan Gosling’s portrayal of Driver. Despite the limited dialogue, Mulligan effectively conveys Irene’s complex emotions and gradual attraction to Driver, creating a palpable chemistry that lights up the screen. Since her role in Drive, Mulligan has continued to solidify her position as a talented and versatile actress, taking on diverse roles that showcase her range and depth.
In 2021, Mulligan received critical acclaim and an Oscar nomination for her lead role in Promising Young Woman, further establishing her as one of the leading talents in the industry. She also made her way to the Oscars yet again in 2024 when she was nominated for her role in Maestro. To add to an already prosperous year, she starred opposite Adam Sandler in the Netflix original movie, Spaceman. Mulligan is next set to star alongside Tom Basden and Tim Key in the British comedy film, One for the Ballad of Wallis Island Money.
Albert Brooks as Bernie Rose
In the star-studded cast of Drive, Albert Brooks delivers a career-defining performance that completely subverts his comedic background. Known primarily for his roles in comedy films and as a stand-up comedian, Brooks took a major career swerve with his role in Drive as the ruthless and menacing villain, Bernie Rose. Brooks deftly portrayed a character capable of extreme acts of violence and moral ambiguity, showcasing his depth as an actor. His portrayal of Bernie Rose in Drive surprised audiences and critics alike, proving his versatility and range as an actor beyond the realm of comedy. More recently, Albert Brooks’ career has slowed down somewhat, however he has lent his voice to The Simpsons and starred as himself in a 2021 episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm. In 2025, he will return to the big screen starring alongside Rebecca Hall and Woody Harrelson in the political drama, Ella McCay.
Bryan Cranston as Shannon
Bryan Cranston‘s supporting role as Shannon in Drive showcased his versatility as an actor and added another layer of depth to the star-studded cast. At the time of the film’s release, Cranston was gaining immense popularity for his portrayal of Walter White in the hit TV series Breaking Bad, which was on the cusp of entering its fourth season. As Breaking Bad‘s global success continued to rise, Cranston’s fanbase grew exponentially, drawing more attention to his role in Drive.
Cranston’s performance as Shannon, a slick and street-smart mechanic with a paternal bond to Ryan Gosling’s character, further solidified his reputation as a talented and versatile actor. The success of Breaking Bad and Cranston’s career momentum undoubtedly contributed to the heightened popularity surrounding Drive, attracting fans eager to see Cranston’s portrayal in another intriguing and dynamic role. Following the success of Drive, Bryan Cranston was nominated for an Oscar for his leading role in the 2015 movie, Trumbo. In recent years, Cranston has reprised his iconic character of Walter White in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie and the final season of Better Call Saul. He is next set to star in Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen‘s comedy movie, The Studio.
Ron Perlman as Nino
Fresh off the success of his roles as Hellboy in Hellboy and Hellboy II: The Golden Army, Ron Perlman took on a starkly contrasting character in Drive as the brutal gangster, Nino. Perlman’s portrayal of Nino showcased his versatility as an actor, transitioning from the heroic and supernatural Hellboy to the ruthless and menacing gangster in Drive. Known for his commanding presence and strong characterizations, Perlman embodied the dark and sinister persona of Nino with conviction, adding a layer of complexity and menace to the star-studded cast. In 2024, Perlman starred in Prime Video’s TV revamp of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. He is next set to star opposite Liam Neeson in the gangster action movie, Thug.
Oscar Isaac as Standard
Oscar Isaac's portrayal of Standard amongst the cast of Drive offered a departure from his later acclaimed roles. Despite not being the villain of the movie, Isaac's character oozed sleaze and sneakiness as the ex-con who inadvertently thrusts his family into a dangerous situation that the Driver has to fix, therefore paving the way for Gosling to shines as the true hero. Isaac's ability to convey the complexity of Standard's character, torn between his past mistakes and inability to protect his family, added a layer of tension and unease to the film. After the success of Drive, Isaac went on to star in acclaimed movies like Ex Machina and A Most Violent Year, establishing himself as a true talent in Hollywood. In 2025, he will star as Dr. Frankenstein in Guillermo del Toro's take on the classic story.