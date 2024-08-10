Dream Productions Series Expands Inside Out Universe on Disney+ in 2025

The Inside Out universe is set to expand once again, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled. Earlier this weekend, Disney’s D23 Ultimate Fan Event in Anaheim, California, brought a flurry of news from across the company’s diverse entertainment offerings.
Preview at Hollywood Studio
This weekend’s headline announcement centered on an upcoming television series rooted in the beloved Inside Out universe. The latest revelation arrives just as
Inside Out 2 continues to be the #1 movie in the world, thanks to a second-weekend performance of over $100 million at the domestic box office, the highest sophomore outing for an animated film.
The new series, Dream Productions, was officially unveiled during the Friday night Disney Entertainment panel held at the Honda Center. Pixar Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter took center stage to share the exciting details about this project.
A New Look at Dream Productions
In the first film, remember we go to Dream Production to see how Riley’s dreams are made? It semi-explains why they’re so weird, said Docter during an Entertainment Weekly interview. The spinoff series will delve deeper into this fascinating realm within Riley’s mind, exploring how her dreams are crafted—showcasing both their whimsical and surreal nature.
Fan Favorites Return
The audience was treated to preview footage that confirmed familiar faces would indeed return. Both Joy and Disgust were spotted in the clips, much to the delight of fans who have come to adore these iconic characters. Addressing the thematic elements of vulnerability and societal perceptions, Docter emphasized how bathroom-related dreams would play a role in showcasing human experiences.
Buzz Around Box Office Success
This announcement comes hot on the heels of a significant milestone for Pixar. Inside Out 2 has not only impressed audiences but has also broken records. It recently surpassed
Frozen 2 to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time, raking in over $1.462 billion worldwide.
Looking Ahead
We have finished. It’s coming out next spring. I’m not sure that there’s been a specific release date. Docter hinted at more exciting projects on the horizon, further enhancing the anticipation for Pixar’s upcoming slate. With this expansion into episodic television, fans of Inside Out have much to look forward to.
