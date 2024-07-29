Drama Unfolds in Days of Our Lives as Theresa’s Secrets Are Exposed

All eyes are on Theresa during this explosive week of Days of Our Lives. Her wedding immediately turned chaotic the moment Fiona stormed in, revealing the truth about Victor’s real heir. Now, Alex is ousted, and Xander takes the spotlight.
Things worsen for Theresa as it becomes public knowledge that she was collaborating with Konstantin. Betraying half the town means she’s prepping for a quick exit. Her brother Andrew seems ready to confront her. As Emily O’Brien recounts,
‘Andrew reveals that he has viewed the surveillance footage that Steve originally sent to Shane of Victoria and her kidnapper in the Salem park…He says, ‘What are you doing? I thought you said that you changed your ways. How are you causing trouble again?”
This confrontation isn’t surprising since Theresa manipulated a letter involving Xander and the Kiriakis family, leading to more drama in Salem.
Gwen Returns
As Theresa packs and prepares to leave, Gwen may soon return. She could make an entrance reminiscent of how Emily O’Brien replaced Jen Lilley—a strategic airport swap. With Leo on his redemption arc post-Dimitri break-up, it’s perfect timing for Gwen’s comeback.
Emily O’Brien’s return could bring fresh dynamics, especially as Gwen might bring tensions with Dimitri’s financial involvement, reigniting old feuds and forming new alliances.
Impact of Alex’s Downfall
Losing everything—from his inheritance to his wife—Alex is now facing an existential crisis. Though Alex is deeply connected with his father Justin, even reconciling with him may not keep him tied to Salem for long. His character has struggled to connect compared to his alter ego Ben.
This period seems ripe for Ben and Ciara’s potential return. With Doug’s imminent passing, Victoria Konefal may come back for the funeral, indicating a temporary yet impactful reappearance.
Upcoming Twists and Returns
The upcoming upheaval for the Hortons underscores the possibility of major cast changes. This emotionally charged time could be the catalyst for bringing beloved characters like Ben and Ciara back into the fold permanently.
Your Thoughts?
What are your thoughts on these upcoming developments? Should Theresa and Alex leave room for returns like Gwen and Ben? Or should the show’s creators stop swapping roles? Drop your reactions and let us know what you think about these shifts in Salem’s saga!
