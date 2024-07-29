Drama Unfolds as Rhaenyra Confronts the New Dragonrider in House of the Dragon

After Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) failed to claim a dragon last week, she sets out to confront the new rider in this penultimate episode. The sixth episode, titled ‘Smallfolk,’ finds the dragon Seasmoke choosing Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty) as its new rider.
Once Rhaenyra hears about Seasmoke and its new rider, she takes off on her dragon Syrax to track them down.
The confrontation begins on a barren beach. Addam steps forward but halts as Rhaenyra declares,
You stand before the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms with a dragon of House Targaryen!
He responds,
I had no design upon it! She questions his intentions, prompting him to share his dream of becoming a dragonrider and serving his queen.
Addam kneels and explains his origins — his mother was a shipwright, but there’s no mention of his father, hinting at a possible secret lineage. Rhaenyra remains skeptical, noting his sudden elevation.
Cuts then take us to King’s Landing where Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) reflects on her life’s service. Feeling cast aside, she seeks solace in a quiet retreat.
Outside, Larys Strong counsels Jasper Wylde about an important whisper regarding the new dragonrider. This subplot hints at more conflict and clandestine politics brewing.
The scene shifts back to Dragonstone, where Corlys Velaryon questions the identity of this new dragonrider. His daughter-in-law finds solace in Seasmoke’s choice, believing inherent Targaryen blood led to it.
The heated dialogues extend into Riverlands as Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) faces Simon Strong and Lord Oscar Tully over bloody conflicts.
Tully’s insistence on allegiance without brutality showcases tension between loyalty and savage methods used by Daemon.
I did what was necessary, claims Willem Blackwood amidst these charged exchanges.
Next week’s finale teaser intrigues viewers with Aemond confronting Rhaenyra’s growing dragon legion and tensions peaking between old loyalties and emerging powers.
