Drama and Tension at Newman Enterprises Amid Family and Business Conflicts

At Newman Enterprises, Victoria places a framed photo of herself in her father Victor’s office. Claire enters and mentions that she feels like it’s where she belongs, suggesting she and Nick will elevate the company to new heights.
Claire notices the photo and asks why she’s not heading to Paris. Claire reveals that Summer obtained a court order preventing Kyle from taking their son Harrison abroad. Victoria empathizes, recognizing how emotional parents can get during such battles. Claire wonders if this situation is somehow her fault, but Victoria assures her it’s not and offers to call Summer. Claire declines, understanding the necessity for delicacy.
Concerned about Harrison facing similar trauma to what Jordan caused her, Claire appreciates Victoria’s sentiment. Victoria advises her to focus on Kyle, who might need some time to cool down.
As they discuss lunch plans, Cole arrives and offers an invitation. Victoria and Claire decide to join him. Meanwhile, at the Club, Kyle chuckles when saying “Au revoir, Papa” to Harrison over the phone. Audra arrives with news of their car being ready. Kyle informs Audra of the canceled trip. Diane and Jack then confront them about their journey plans.
Diane is disappointed that Audra isn’t leaving town despite knowing about Kyle’s plans with Harrison for Paris. Tensions rise as Kyle accuses his parents of being scared about Glissade competing against Jabot. Jack admonishes Kyle’s disrespect and derides their nascent business endeavor as futile.
In response, Kyle expresses excitement at no longer working at Jabot, ready to prove his worth independently. Jack’s stern rebuke reminds Kyle of Jabot’s legacy and his father’s high standards in product excellence and safety. Kyle remains resolute in his ambition.
Later at Crimson Lights, Billy pushes for clarification between Chelsea, Adam, and Sally before they depart for Baltimore. Billy senses withheld truths between Chelsea and Adam. Adam attempts to dismiss concerns as he did when lashing out over Connor.
Billy notices subtle communication cues between Chelsea and Adam. As tensions rise, Sally acknowledges Billy’s suspicions.Chelsea breaks down, expressing fear about Connor’s return due to the weight of their secrets.
The scene shifts back to the Club as Diane discusses with Jack the potential consequences of kyle’s attitude; both show concern over their strained relationship with Kyle and its impacts on their family dynamics.
