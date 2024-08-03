Dragons Play Key Role in New House of the Dragon Episode

The dragons finally took center stage in this week’s episode. In a significant turning point for the Dance of the Dragons civil war, Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) added three new dragonriders to her army: Addam of Hull on Seasmoke, Hugh Hammer on Vermithor, and Ulf the White on Silverwing.
The Confrontation with Addam
“The Red Sowing” picks up right where the previous episode left off, with Rhaenyra confronting Seasmoke’s new rider Addam of Hull. Although a scene light on easter eggs, it did delve deeply into Addam’s character. He claims that his father is no one of consequence because only Corlys Velaryon, the late Rhaenys Targaryen, Addam, and his brother Alyn know that Addam is actually Corlys’ illegitimate son.
Alicent Needs a Break
Meanwhile, in King’s Landing, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) decides she just needs to get out of the Red Keep for a bit. Everyone needs some time off!
Larys Strong’s Machinations
In King’s Landing courtyard, we see Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) manipulating King Aegon II against Princess Rhaenyra. Larys has always been about
power and control. His character draws comparisons with Lord Petyr Baelish from Game of Thrones. Larys learns from Jasper “Ironrod” Wylde that Seasmoke might have a new rider.
Daemon’s Introspective Moment
Over in Harrenhal, Daemon Targaryen has a deep conversation with King Viserys in spectral form. Viserys tells him that the crown
crushes whoever wears it. This thematic line finds its ironic counterpart as we then see King Aegon II trying to walk since his injury at Rook’s Rest and collapsing in agony.
The Dragonseeds Plot
On Driftmark, Lord Corlys sends Alyn of Hull on a covert mission to bring Dragonseeds from King’s Landing back to Dragonstone. Corlys acknowledges their near-draconic lineage, hinting at Targaryen blood.
Rhaena Tracks Sheepstealer
In the Vale, Rhaena Targaryen ventures into the wilds to find another scorched field indicating a dragon’s presence. Lady Jeyne Arryn confirms the creature’s identity as Sheepstealer with her remark,
It is large and formidable, but alas, wild.
Jace’s Concerns on Bastards
Back on Dragonstone, Jace tells Rhaenyra he’s not okay with rounding up bastards to ride dragons. This sentiment reflects a bitter irony considering Rhaenyra’s call for them was partly motivated by her anger over people mocking Jace for being one himself.
The Episode Sets Up The Finale
A montage preparing for the big finale follows. Aemond One-Eye reappears when Ulf does a fly-by over King’s Landing on his new dragon. With only one episode remaining in Season 2 of House of the Dragon, we eagerly await how Rhaenyra will wield her newfound power.
Follow Us