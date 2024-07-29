Drag Queen Performance at Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Provokes Christian Backlash

The Paris 2024 Olympics, set along the Seine River, has caused a storm of controversy, especially among Christians. The traditional parade of nations dazzled the spectators, but it was the performance by a group of 18 drag artists that drew intense reactions.
Ahead of the main spectacle, organizers had already hinted at the unique format for this year’s opening ceremony. Significantly deviating from past games, they transformed the city into a gigantic stage. As Tony Estanguet, head of the organizing committee, had eloquently described,
The entire city has been turned into a vast Olympic stadium. The Seine represents the track, and the quays the spectators’ stands.
Performance Parallels With Da Vinci’s Last Supper
In a move that electrified both supporters and detractors, drag performers, including stars from “Drag Race France,” emulated Leonardo da Vinci’s painting of Jesus’ Last Supper. Set against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, an ornately attired dancer took center stage with a silver headdress resembling a halo.
Posing sentiments that echoed across various platforms, Bishop Andrew Cozzens issued a letter urging Catholics to react through prayer and fasting, describing how the portrayal in Friday’s ceremony was “depicted in heinous fashion”. This sentiment of outrage was shared widely among religious communities online.
Tony Estanguet’s Vision Clashes With Religious Sentiments
Tony Estanguet described this moment as an interpretation meant to symbolize the Greek God Dionysus to highlight the absurdity of violence between humans. Nevertheless, the statement failed to calm many who viewed this as an egregious misstep.
Archbishop Charles Scicluna expressed feelings of immense dissatisfaction and called for an immediate response from his followers, stating his deep ‘distress and great disappointment’ towards what he perceived as deliberate mockery.
An Inflammatory Reception
Clint Russel, host of Liberty Lockdown podcast, wasn’t hesitant in expressing his dismay on X (formerly Twitter), decrying,
This is crazy. Opening your event by replacing Jesus and the disciples at the Last Supper with men in drag. There are 2.4 billion Christians on earth and apparently the Olympics wanted to declare loudly to all of them, right out of the gate NOT WELCOME.
Political Backlash
The reaction wasn’t limited to religious leaders; several French politicians chimed in as well. Marion Marechal, MEP and granddaughter of Jean Marie Le-Pen, underscored how this does not reflect France’s broader values but rather that of a vocal minority willing to court controversy at any cost.
This focus is undoubtedly steering today’s conversations surrounding one of history’s largest Olympic events.
