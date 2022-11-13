Draco Malfoy – The Blond Bully of Hogwarts

The Actual Man Behind the Character
Draco Malfoy is one of the prime characters of the “Harry Potter” film series, played by the talented Tom Felton. Tom was born in England on September 22nd, 1997. He had the opportunity to appear as Draco Malfoy in the first Harry Potter film, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” in 2001. The cheeky blond kid was immediately chosen as he was perfect for the role. He continued to play Draco for the next eight movies of the series.
The It-Guy of Slytherin
Draco Malfoy hailed from a wealthy and selfish family, enjoying the comfort of being the only son of Narcissa and Lucius Malfoy. He chooses Harry Potter, Ronald Weasley, and Hermione Granger as his new foes at the very start of the the series. Draco is immediately sorted to the Slytherin house during the ceremony, much like the rest of his family.
He is often seen mischievous with his two friends, who can be called his minions, Vincent Crabbe and Gregory Goyle. “My father will hear about this” – the rich brat showcases his arrogance and privilege throughout the storyline. Draco would meddle in other people’s business and constantly try to get ‘Potter’ in trouble. Malfoy also shortly played quidditch as a seeker, but his first match was also his last, as he was easily defeated by “the boy who lived” himself. One of the most highlighted Draco scenes is when he is punched hard in the face by Hermione Granger in the 3rd part of the series, “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.”
Caught up in the Wrong Crowd
As Draco Malfoy develops and reaches adulthood, he begins to live alone and engage in shady activities. Although Draco eventually learns that his father was a death eater and had spent years working for Lord Voldemort, Lucius later decides that it is time for him to join the organization of ruthless criminals.
First, Draco was tasked with killing Hogwarts’ beloved headmaster, Albus Dumbledore. He gave it a lot of thought but was unable to come to a decision. Therefore, he had to go along with it. To ensure Draco’s well-being, Severus Snape was pressured to make an unbreakable vow with Narcissa. Bellatrix Lestrange witnessed the whole thing. Snape promised that he would always take care of Draco no matter what. When the death eaters finally broke into Hogwarts, Severus Snape arrived and killed the headmaster on top of the Astronomy Tower himself. Surprisingly, Dumbledore himself had ordered him to do so.
Although Draco’s character is sinister to an extent, he still doesn’t have the heart to kill Dumbledore. The whole incident traumatized Draco, and he couldn’t return to Hogwarts. Following the demise of Dumbledore, Snape declared himself the school’s headmaster.
Dumbledore’s death was something Draco didn’t want to happen, but he witnessed it for himself. Even though he expressed his hatred for the older man from an early age, deep down in his heart, he had great affection for him. This whole thing steered him in the wrong direction.
The father who would ‘Hear About This.’
An extraordinarily evil and complicated individual, Lucius Malfoy had long served Lord Voldemort. He was one of Voldemort’s most trusted henchmen and was typically in charge of any gang of death eaters. In addition, Lucius was a terrible father who spoiled his son from an early age. Then he led him down the path of evil as Draco grew up.
It is evident from Lucius’ character that Draco had some severe issues. In “Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix, “Sirius Black dies at the hands of death eaters who Lucius led. Although Lucius tried his best, Draco didn’t go down the same path as his father.
Draco has gotten quite some fans.
Draco Malfoy was one of this series’s most important characters; without his role, the story would lack suspense and fun. The character is still widely adored throughout the fandom, even though he might be one of the biggest jerks of all time. Millions enjoy his evilness and dark background, making up for an exciting character arc.
Tom Felton did a splendid job of playing Draco Malfoy in this series, filling it up with his magic.
You can stream the series of Harry Potter on Amazon Prime video.