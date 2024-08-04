Dorinda Medley to Star in New Bravo Reality Show at Blue Stone Manor

Dorinda Medley is once again opening the doors of her iconic estate, but this time it’s for a brand new reality series currently in development at Bravo. The new show, set against the backdrop of her historic Berkshires estate, Blue Stone Manor, promises to bring fans a fresh take on reality TV.

Inspiration from Vanderpump Villa

The upcoming series has drawn comparisons to Hulu’s Vanderpump Villa, with Dorinda acting as the boss to a young staff. These team members will cater to guests staying at her property, ensuring a mix of glamour, hard work, and drama.

Blue Stone Manor as a Focal Point

Built in 1902, this 11,000-square-foot Tudor-style residence has a storied past. It’s been a prominent location featured on The Real Housewives of New York City and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club. The manor is set on 18 acres and boasts several luxury amenities like queen-sized bedrooms, a billiards room, and a gourmet kitchen.

A Legacy Through the Real Housewives Franchise

Medley’s strong connection with Bravo began in Season 7 of RHONY and continued until Season 12. She later returned in 2022 for the second season of the Peacock spinoff The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club. In 2023, she reunited with former co-stars for RHONY Legacy.

Diversifying Ventures Beyond Reality TV

Beyond television, Medley has leveraged her beloved mansion through various entrepreneurial efforts. She launched her own bourbon named after Blue Stone Manor and partnered with Airbnb to allow fans unique overnight stays, with proceeds helping charities such as the Ronald McDonald House.

Blue Stone Manor has become this urban legend, that’s sort of like the Disneyland of Housewives, Dorinda quipped about her estate’s growing reputation and allure.

An Overall Developmental Stage Project

While specifics about a release date or full season order are still under wraps, fans eagerly await more details. This new venture signifies yet another layer to Dorinda’s dynamic persona within entertainment.

