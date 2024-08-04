Dorinda Medley to Host New Reality Show at Blue Stone Manor

Dorinda Medley is opening her Blue Stone Manor estate for a new reality series being developed at Bravo. The Berkshires estate, heavily featured on The Real Housewives of New York City during Medley’s tenure, will serve as the backdrop for this new venture.

Sources reveal that the show will be similar in format to Hulu’s Vanderpump Villa, with Medley at the helm as she oversees a young staff welcoming guests to her property. Whether or not the show progresses beyond development is yet to be seen.

Blue Stone Manor Legacy Continues

Over the years, Medley has capitalized on her 1902 Tudor-style home by launching her bourbon named after it and partnering with Airbnb in 2021 to allow fans to experience a stay.

Previous Ventures at Blue Stone Manor

The manor was previously used as the set for Season 2 of Peacock’s spinoff The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club, featuring stars like Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, and Vicki Gunvalson.

Dorinda Medley’s Bravo Journey

After joining RHONY in Season 7, Medley took a break after six seasons but returned in 2022 for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2. She then reunited with former co-stars in 2023 for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3: RHONY Legacy.

Upcoming Projects and Appearances

Medley recently completed filming for Season 3 of Peacock’s The Traitors, further showcasing her continued presence in the reality TV world.

