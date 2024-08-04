Dorinda Medley Set to Host New Bravo Show Featuring Young Staff at Bluestone Manor

The star of The Real Housewives of New York City is poised for a comeback. Dorinda Medley is reportedly in discussions with Bravo to helm her own spinoff series set in her renowned estate, Bluestone Manor.
According to reports from Deadline, the upcoming show bears a resemblance to Hulu’s Vanderpump Villa, which features the day-to-day activities of the young crew at Lisa Vanderpump’s French château. In Medley’s version, she will allegedly oversee a team of young staff members as they greet and host guests at her Great Barrington, Massachusetts estate.
Bluestone Manor has a storied history, capturing iconic moments on Bravo’s RHONY. The 1902 hilltop estate in Western Massachusetts—where Medley shared numerous scenes with various cast members until the passing of her partner in 2011—has always been a focal point of drama and memorable exchanges.
Dorinda is keen on maintaining civility at Bluestone Manor, famously stating in Season 11 of RHONY,
No one’s mean to Bluestone Manor. No one!
The connection with Vanderpump Villa is natural, given that both shows revolve around lavish estates maintained by a youthful staff. In Hulu’s spin-off, Chateau Rosabelle in France serves as the stage for this unique format. The property hosts events and weddings, where according to IMDB, the cast members are expected to
cooperate to satisfy each extravagant want of their affluent visitors.
The parallels extend beyond mere premise; both properties have an opulent architectural flair. For example, Chateau Saint-Joseph, used as a filming location for another show, features an L-shaped layout with intricate stone designs and expansive ceilings.
This new venture isn’t without past collaborations. Dorinda hosted several of Bravo’s luminaries including Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, and Vicki Gunvalson, during the second season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club. Despite some tensions—Medley has openly remarked she wouldn’t invite certain individuals back—it paved the way for her current project.
Tensions have occasionally flared at Bluestone Manor. Vicki Gunvalson candidly reflected on her unenthusiastic experience at the estate, sharing that she would
get bored out of [her] mind out there. This candid remark hints at why not everyone may be welcomed back by Dorinda.
Despite any friction, Dorinda remains unyielding about her vision for Bluestone Manor. She refutes critiques rooted in envy and believes in focusing on positivity within her home. As she opens her doors once more, this intriguing new project promises a blend of hospitality and elite drama that viewers won’t want to miss!
