Dorinda Medley Plans New Bravo Show Featuring Young Staff at Bluestone Manor

by

In an intriguing turn of events, Dorinda Medley is in talks with Bravo for a new spin-off series set at her iconic Bluestone Manor. According to sources, this potential new show echoes the format of Hulu’s Vanderpump Villa, which tracks the lives of the staff at Lisa Vanderpump’s French château.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star would reportedly oversee a vibrant young team as they welcome guests to her lavish Berkshires estate, offering viewers a blend of hospitality drama and personal insights.

Dorinda Medley Plans New Bravo Show Featuring Young Staff at Bluestone Manor

A Familiar Blueprint with a Unique Twist

This venture mimics Vanderpump Villa‘s successful formula but promises its own unique charm. Medley’s 11,000-square-foot Tudor-style mansion has already been a site for significant RHONY moments. Bluestone Manor has been described as both a historic speakeasy and a modern-day bourbon hub, Bluestone Founder Dorinda Medley having introduced her own small-batch bourbon crafted on-site.

Dorinda Medley Plans New Bravo Show Featuring Young Staff at Bluestone Manor

The Essence of Bluestone Manor

Medley’s historical Massachusetts home is not just another grand estate; it holds significance through its unique heritage and frequent TV appearances. Aside from serving as the backdrop for many iconic ‘RHONY’ moments, Bluestone Manor also hosted the second season of Peacock’s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club. The eclectic cast included Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Eva Marcille, Jill Zarin, and Phaedra Parks.

Dorinda Medley Plans New Bravo Show Featuring Young Staff at Bluestone Manor

A Feud Brewing at Bluestone Manor

Dorinda Medley has always been vocal about maintaining the sanctity of her home. During an interview post RHUGT, Vicki Gunvalson made less-than-flattering remarks about Bluestone Manor, stating she would “get bored out of [her] mind out there.” Medley responded assertively, suggesting such negative comments might stem from jealousy.
Dorinda Medley Plans New Bravo Show Featuring Young Staff at Bluestone Manor

As the idea for this new show develops further, fans await more details about what fresh drama and indulgent hospitality secrets will be unraveled under Medley’s watchful eye at Bluestone Manor.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Movie Review: The Cheshire Murders
3 min read
Jun, 24, 2022
What to Expect from Bridgerton’s Season 4 Characters and Plot
3 min read
Jun, 18, 2024
Appreciating the Impressive Career of Paula Prentiss
3 min read
Nov, 9, 2018
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Burgess Jenkins
3 min read
Jan, 31, 2021
Bill Maher Criticizes Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Public Relationship
3 min read
Jul, 31, 2024
Is There a Connection Between Men in Black and The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy?
3 min read
Oct, 12, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.