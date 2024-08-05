Dorinda Medley Plans New Bravo Show Featuring Young Staff at Bluestone Manor

In an intriguing turn of events, Dorinda Medley is in talks with Bravo for a new spin-off series set at her iconic Bluestone Manor. According to sources, this potential new show echoes the format of Hulu’s Vanderpump Villa, which tracks the lives of the staff at Lisa Vanderpump’s French château.
The former Real Housewives of New York City star would reportedly oversee a vibrant young team as they welcome guests to her lavish Berkshires estate, offering viewers a blend of hospitality drama and personal insights.
A Familiar Blueprint with a Unique Twist
This venture mimics Vanderpump Villa‘s successful formula but promises its own unique charm. Medley’s 11,000-square-foot Tudor-style mansion has already been a site for significant RHONY moments. Bluestone Manor has been described as both a historic speakeasy and a modern-day bourbon hub, Bluestone Founder Dorinda Medley having introduced her own small-batch bourbon crafted on-site.
The Essence of Bluestone Manor
Medley’s historical Massachusetts home is not just another grand estate; it holds significance through its unique heritage and frequent TV appearances. Aside from serving as the backdrop for many iconic ‘RHONY’ moments, Bluestone Manor also hosted the second season of Peacock’s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club. The eclectic cast included Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Eva Marcille, Jill Zarin, and Phaedra Parks.
A Feud Brewing at Bluestone Manor
Dorinda Medley has always been vocal about maintaining the sanctity of her home. During an interview post RHUGT, Vicki Gunvalson made less-than-flattering remarks about Bluestone Manor, stating she would “get bored out of [her] mind out there.” Medley responded assertively, suggesting such negative comments might stem from jealousy.
As the idea for this new show develops further, fans await more details about what fresh drama and indulgent hospitality secrets will be unraveled under Medley’s watchful eye at Bluestone Manor.
Follow Us