Dorinda Medley May Star in New Bravo Series with Fresh Blue Stone Manor Staff

In exciting news, a new Bravo show centered around Dorinda Medley is reportedly in the early stages of development. This upcoming series will feature the Blue Stone Manor estate, with Medley leading a fresh team of young staff members, welcoming guests to her iconic property.
According to sources, the show’s format will be similar to Hulu’s Vanderpump Villa. However, as it’s still in the development phase, it’s uncertain if it will go into full production.
Historic Blue Stone Manor
The 11,000-square-foot Tudor-style mansion was built in 1902 and has been a significant location on both The Real Housewives of New York City and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club. As
Andy Cohen just announced, fans remember Dorinda’s legendary moments at this historic home.
Dorinda’s Take on Her Home
Medley humorously commented to ET back in October 2021:
Poor Bluestone Manor! The poor thing. She’s a working girl, isn’t she? She’s a working girl! She added with her typical candor:
Listen, what would a visit to Blue Stone Manor [be] without some really heavy-duty discussions? Isn’t that what you expect from us? Who wants dull?
A Look Back and Forward
Dorinda capitalized on her Berkshires estate by launching her own Blue Stone Manor bourbon. Fans can even book stays through collaborations like the one she had with Airbnb in 2021.
The news of this new series comes shortly after she completed filming the third season of The Traitors for Peacock. During this season, she reunited with fellow Bravo personalities like Chanel Ayan from The Real Housewives of Dubai, Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Robyn Dixon from The Real Housewives of Potomac, and Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules.
A Sanctuary Becomes a Star
Blue Stone Manor, spread across 18 acres of serene Massachusetts terrain, has been Dorinda’s sanctuary since the passing of her husband, Richard H. Medley, in 2011. With nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, the estate stands as a significant part of her life and upcoming adventures on Bravo. Reflecting on this sanctuary, she once detailed its vastness:
It has nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms; I’d say it’s about 11,000 square feet, but who’s counting.
Follow Us