Dorinda Medley and Bravo Plan New Show Highlighting Young Staff at Bluestone Manor

She’s unpaused.
Dorinda Medley is in discussions with Bravo to launch a new series centered at her famed Bluestone Manor. This revelation follows
Bluestone Manor was now her weekend home…, reflecting her long-standing connection with the location.
According to reports, the show is inspired by Hulu’s Vanderpump Villa, focusing on a young staff tasked with welcoming guests and managing daily operations at Dorinda’s Berkshires estate. This setup mirrors the dynamic of reality TV icon Lisa Vanderpump’s French château series.
Medley gained widespread recognition during her impactful six-season run on Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY). Her 11,000-square-foot Bluestone Manor has already played host to Bravo’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT), drawing in notable housewives like Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, and Tamra Judge.
Bluestone Manor Unveiled
The manor itself is rich with history. Built in 1902 and nestled in western Massachusetts, it stands as a testament to Medley’s dream realized. She once expressed in an interview,
I used to pass the Manor and tell my father that I’d own it one day.
The estate’s aesthetic charm and intricate architecture have received mixed reviews from its guests. While some admire its beauty, others, like Vicki Gunvalson, found it
maze-like and less enjoyable.
A Hub for Drama and Hospitality
The announcement of Medley’s new show comes in the wake of Vanderpump Rules’ dramatic reunion episodes that delve into Tom Sandoval’s affair revelations. Such high-stakes drama hints at the potential intensity we might see unfolding at Bluestone Manor on Medley’s watch.
Medley’s unique managerial style and charismatic personality are likely to be central attractions of this new venture. As she noted regarding her participation in RHUGT,
I think they found out that my home was available for filming, showcasing her proactive involvement.
Notably, Medley isn’t afraid to voice strong opinions about her home or her guests. During a recent interview, she candidly admitted feelings of exclusion towards certain individuals from RHUGT, reflecting her desire for genuine camaraderie over sensational conflicts.
The Future Looks Promising
Though still in early development stages, this prospective show holds promise by transforming Bluestone Manor into more than just an icon from past Bravo hits. It could redefine how reality TV portrays blend hospitality and entertainment through the lens of a beloved hausfrau like Dorinda Medley.
