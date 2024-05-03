Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan Share Heartfelt Farewell to Blue Bloods After 14 Years

Home
by
It’s the end of an era for Blue Bloods, as stars Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan prepare to bid farewell to the beloved CBS drama. The series, which has captured the hearts of many with its engaging blend of family values and crime-fighting, will conclude this year after a formidable 14-year run.

The Emotional Goodbye of Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan

During a recent interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, both Wahlberg and Moynahan expressed their mixed emotions about the show’s conclusion. Wahlberg touched upon the poignant sentiment across the cast, stating, More upset and sad, highlighting the deep connections forged not only on-screen but also behind the scenes.

Moynahan echoed this sentiment, explaining, I think it’s more saying goodbye to the people behind the characters. We’ve created such a family on set with each other and the crew — most of the crew’s been with us for 14 years, so we’ve been through a lot of weddings, births, deaths, and everything. We’ve been through it all with each other. This underscores the communal bond that has been a cornerstone of the show’s long-term success.

Two-Part Final Season

‘Blue Bloods’ announced that it would be concluding with an 18-episode final season split into two. The initial 10 episodes aired this past spring with the remaining eight slated for fall 2024. Interest around how the series would wrap up heightened when Tom Selleck hinted at a potential continuity beyond this final bout. Despite such discussions, CBS remains firm on their decision to make this season the series’ last segment.

Legacy and Impact

The personal statements by Wahlberg are a testament to how Blue Bloods was perceived in terms of its cultural impact. He himself acknowledged the positive feedback from real-life law enforcement, saying,One of the biggest compliments that we get is when police officers come up to me on the street and say Blue Bloods makes them proud. Such affirmation proves that ‘Blue Bloods’ has resonated well beyond just being a television show.

Touched by this impact, Wahlberg added,I am humbled by the impact the show has had on people’s lives. Reflecting on his time during ‘Blue Bloods’, Tom Selleck shared his appreciation as well,For the past 13 years it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family,. These acknowledgments from key cast members reverberate with sincerity about their tenure on this remarkable series.

