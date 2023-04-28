6 Things to Know About Saturday Night Live’s Don Novello

Don Novello is a versatile American performer, writer, and comedian with a remarkable career spanning decades. The actor himself was born into a Catholic family on January 1, 1943, in Lorain, Ohio. Novello’s claim to fame is tied to his role as Saturday Night Live‘s Father Guido Sarducci, a witty and sarcastic Catholic priest with a coffee and cigarette addiction.
The character became a permanent fixture in the popular sketch series during the late 1970s and early 1980s. Novello’s distinct voice, irreverent humor, and sharp wit have made him a cherished personality in American popular culture. With that in mind, here are six facts to know about Don Novello.
1. He Was a Regular On Saturday Night Live
As mentioned earlier, Novello created and played a beloved on Saturday Night Live. The actor brought the fictional Father Guido Sarducci to life. For the most part, the character sported black sunglasses and a clerical collar, an unbuttoned shirt, and a leather jacket. Father Guido came off as a sophisticated character with connections in the entertainment industry.
The character first made his appearance in 1978 and rapidly gained widespread popularity. He went on to become one of the show’s most beloved characters. In fact, he was eventually cast as a regular on the show throughout the 1980s. Novello’s character also hosted a special called The Complete Father Guido Sarducci in 1985. Needless to say, the actor is still celebrated as one of the most iconic to have graced the SNL stage.
2. Don Novello Was a Flourishing Writer
At the start of his career, Novello was a staff writer for the Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, where he wrote satirical and politically charged content. He also wrote for various films and TV shows, including Three’s Company and Saturday Night Live. Additionally, the star authored numerous books, one of the most notable being The Lazlo Letters.
The book is a compilation of prank letters he sent to public figures and institutions while using his pseudonym, Lazlo Toth. His writing talent has earned him various accolades. This includes nominations for three Primetime Emmy Awards for his contributions to Saturday Night Live.
3. He Was a Musician
Saying that there’s much more to Don Novello than what meets the eye is an understatement. Besides acting and writing, the star was quite the musician. He composed hoards of comedic songs that he incorporated into his acts. One of the most famous, by far, is I’m Just a Bill.
That’s not all, the star also released a few albums. He has even performed some of his originals live on shows, including Saturday Night Live and The Gong Show. Novello also collaborated with other musicians and was part of the 1985 charity single We Are the World.
4. The Star Doubles As A Producer
By now, it’s probably not news that Novello is a Jack of all trades and master of all. In addition to his work as a comedian, writer, and actor, he’s also a producer. He was the producer and screenwriter of the 1986 movie One More Saturday Night, a project that featured Al Franken and Tom Davis. Additionally, he produced and directed music videos, such as Bobby McFerrin‘s Don’t Worry, Be Happy, and Golden Earring‘s Twilight Zone. He’s been recognized for his producing feats and received multiple awards, one of which is an Emmy.
5. He’s A Staunch Activist
Novello has actively participated in various advocacy and activism initiatives throughout his career. He equally supports social justice and civil rights. The star has also lent his voice and influence to environmental causes and campaigns to raise awareness about social issues. He also donated his time and resources to charities and non-profit organizations.
6. Don Novello Is AVegetarian
The star is famously known for his vegetarianism — In fact, he incorporates it into his comedy. For instance, he’s used characters like Father Guido Sarducci to joke about the ethical treatment of animals. He once joked, “I used to be a meat eater, but I decided to be an ethical vegetarian. Now I only eat meat that has been ethically slaughtered. You know, like roadkill.”
Novello has also worked with several animal rights organizations over the years. This includes People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and the Animal Welfare Institute. He’s also quite vocal that he’s against animal testing and using animals in circuses or for other forms of entertainment. Overall, Novello’s vegetarianism and animal rights activism have been an important part of his life and career.
