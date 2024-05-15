Doctor Sleep Director Mike Flanagan May Lead New Exorcist Film

The reimagined Exorcist franchise has faced a significant setback, with Universal and Blumhouse currently on the hunt for a new director following David Gordon Green’s departure from the sequel to The Exorcist: Deceiver. Green is opting to focus on his other projects, including the production of Nutcrackers starring Ben Stiller and season four of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones.
David Gordon Green stepped away from the franchise after directing last year’s The Exorcist: Believer. Despite Universal’s substantial $400 million investment, the film was a major letdown, garnering only $136.2 million globally. As a result, fans are eagerly anticipating how Mike Flanagan might breathe fresh life into this iconic series.
Mike Flanagan has agreed to write and direct the sequel for The Exorcist after extensive discussions with Blumhouse Productions. Known for helming chilling adaptations like Doctor Sleep, Flanagan is no stranger to crafting compelling stories within existing horror franchises. His work on 2016’s surprisingly great Ouija: Origin of Evil for Blumhouse and bridging between Stanley Kubrick and Stephen King for Warner Bros’ 2019’s Doctor Sleep reflects his capable hands in the horror genre.
The news of Flanagan possibly stepping in has received mixed reactions. While some fans hold high expectations owing to his horror cred, others are cautious given the significant flops in preceding films. Jason Blum noted the potential of these projects when he said,
The Exorcist: Deceiver has all grown from the great experience that we had on The Exorcism of Emily Rose with Mike Flanagan.
Universal and Blumhouse are facing numerous challenges as they plan the future paths of The Exorcist franchise. This follows the historical box office inconsistency seen with films like The Dark Tower adaptation, where previous efforts to condense expansive stories into single films often fell short. However, Mike Flanagan’s adept handling of tough material bodes well. A paragraph in Fangoria mentioned:
I have every reason to believe that on the other side of the strike, it’s gonna be priority #1.
This new development surrounding Mike Flanagan sparks hope and excitement among those who follow his work closely, especially considering his success in making seemingly ‘unfilmable’ King adaptations like Gerald’s Game. As noted by fans and critics alike, his comprehensive approach to horror storytelling could very well bring salvation to this renowned franchise.
This is a decision that can turn tides for The Exorcist’s new trilogy,
was echoed across social media platforms, pondering whether Flanagan will sign on officially. For now, Blumhouse and Universal remain steadfast in finishing their trilogy with renewed hope concentrated on Mike Flanagan’s prospective involvement.