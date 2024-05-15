Home
Doctor Sleep Director Mike Flanagan May Lead New Exorcist Film

Doctor Sleep Director Mike Flanagan May Lead New Exorcist Film

by
Scroll
Home
Doctor Sleep Director Mike Flanagan May Lead New Exorcist Film
Doctor Sleep Director Mike Flanagan May Lead New Exorcist Film

The reimagined Exorcist franchise has faced a significant setback, with Universal and Blumhouse currently on the hunt for a new director following David Gordon Green’s departure from the sequel to The Exorcist: Deceiver. Green is opting to focus on his other projects, including the production of Nutcrackers starring Ben Stiller and season four of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones.

Doctor Sleep Director Mike Flanagan May Lead New Exorcist Film

David Gordon Green stepped away from the franchise after directing last year’s The Exorcist: Believer. Despite Universal’s substantial $400 million investment, the film was a major letdown, garnering only $136.2 million globally. As a result, fans are eagerly anticipating how Mike Flanagan might breathe fresh life into this iconic series.

Doctor Sleep Director Mike Flanagan May Lead New Exorcist Film

Mike Flanagan has agreed to write and direct the sequel for The Exorcist after extensive discussions with Blumhouse Productions. Known for helming chilling adaptations like Doctor Sleep, Flanagan is no stranger to crafting compelling stories within existing horror franchises. His work on 2016’s surprisingly great Ouija: Origin of Evil for Blumhouse and bridging between Stanley Kubrick and Stephen King for Warner Bros’ 2019’s Doctor Sleep reflects his capable hands in the horror genre.

Doctor Sleep Director Mike Flanagan May Lead New Exorcist Film

The news of Flanagan possibly stepping in has received mixed reactions. While some fans hold high expectations owing to his horror cred, others are cautious given the significant flops in preceding films. Jason Blum noted the potential of these projects when he said, The Exorcist: Deceiver has all grown from the great experience that we had on The Exorcism of Emily Rose with Mike Flanagan.

Doctor Sleep Director Mike Flanagan May Lead New Exorcist Film

Universal and Blumhouse are facing numerous challenges as they plan the future paths of The Exorcist franchise. This follows the historical box office inconsistency seen with films like The Dark Tower adaptation, where previous efforts to condense expansive stories into single films often fell short. However, Mike Flanagan’s adept handling of tough material bodes well. A paragraph in Fangoria mentioned: I have every reason to believe that on the other side of the strike, it’s gonna be priority #1.

Doctor Sleep Director Mike Flanagan May Lead New Exorcist Film

This new development surrounding Mike Flanagan sparks hope and excitement among those who follow his work closely, especially considering his success in making seemingly ‘unfilmable’ King adaptations like Gerald’s Game. As noted by fans and critics alike, his comprehensive approach to horror storytelling could very well bring salvation to this renowned franchise.

Doctor Sleep Director Mike Flanagan May Lead New Exorcist Film

This is a decision that can turn tides for The Exorcist’s new trilogy,

was echoed across social media platforms, pondering whether Flanagan will sign on officially. For now, Blumhouse and Universal remain steadfast in finishing their trilogy with renewed hope concentrated on Mike Flanagan’s prospective involvement.

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

Related Posts
The Top Horror Movies Coming Out in 2023
3 min read
Dec, 6, 2023
The “Hostel” Film Series Detailed
3 min read
Jan, 5, 2023
The Evolution of Movie Monsters and the Future of Cinematic Horrors
3 min read
Mar, 27, 2022
Did Peacock Kill the Halloween Franchise?
3 min read
Jan, 2, 2023
8 Times Bill Skarsgård Owned the Screen – Ranked
3 min read
Feb, 28, 2024
The Menu’s Ending Served Up More Twists Than a Stallone Stunt
3 min read
Mar, 8, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.