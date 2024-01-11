7 Things You Didn’t Know About Shazam!’s Djimon Hounsou

Djimon Hounsou is one of the most recognizable Beninese-American celebrities. He has worked under several high-profile directors and his life could very well be adapted into a film. You may recognize him from Gladiator, Blood Diamond, or Steven Spielberg’s Amistad. More recently, he has appeared in Furious 7, and both Marvel and DC’s Cinematic Universes.
Here are 7 things you didn’t know about his career.
1. Hounsou Landed His Role In Amistad Out Off 150 Actors
It is not uncommon that a role has to be heavily auditioned before is cast. One of the most famous cases is that of Harry Potter, for which 17,000 actors were reportedly auditioned before casting Daniel Radcliffe. For the Cinque Role in Amistad, Steven Spielberg had already looked at 150 auditions before finding Hounsou.
Hounsou had heard of the role but thought that Spielberg would cast a known actor. However, he still sent an audition tape which made an impression on the director. Spielbers has said that he would have had to postpone the filming for a year if he hadn’t cast Hounsou.
2. He Is Working In The Coming Gran Turismo Film
Gran Turismo is one of the main PlayStation franchises and people are excited for a film adaptation. While Sony Pictures has been working on a film version since 2013, in 2022 the latest effort was revealed to be in development.
Following the recent success of The Last of Us adaptation, this film could be a big hit for Sony if done correctly. The film will follow the real-life story of Jann Mardernborough, a Gran Tourismo player which becomes a professional racer. Hounsou will be playing the title character’s father, Steve Mardenborough. The film will be directed by Neill Blomkamp.
3. Hounsou Voiced Black Panther Before Chadwick Boseman
Black Panther was played in the MCU by Chadwick Boseman in the 2018 film of the same name. However, Hounsou voiced the character years before, in a TV animated Mini Series. The Series premiered in 2010 when the MCU was still in its infancy.
Houndou would later appear in the MCU but would not be the only voice actor from the Mini Series to make the jump. Alfre Woodard, who played the Queen Mother, would go on to appear in Captain America: Civil War as Miriam Sharpe.
4. He Has Appeared in Both The DCEU and The MCU
As mentioned before, Hounsou’s involvement with Marvel didn’t stop there. Only four years after his role as Black Panther, he was introduced in the MCU as Korath the Persuer in Guardians of the Galaxy. He reprised this character both in 2019’s Captain Marvel, and in the Disney+ Series What If…? In 2021.
Hounsou entered the DC Expanded Universe in 2018 when he appeared as Fisherman King in James Wan’s Aquaman. He would also appear as the wizard Shazam in Shazam!, and later in Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.
5. Hounsou Is Involved In A Potential American History X Sequel
American History X is one of the best films of the 90s. The film tells the story of Dereck Vinyard, a reformed neo-Nazi played by Edward Norton, who is trying to save his younger brother of following on his footsteps. However, it is not a film that I would immediately think of needing a sequel.
Enter Hounsou, who has been tapped for the sequel called African History Y. The plot has not been revealed, but returning director Kaye has said that the project seems right. The film was announced in 2020 and there have not been many updates since, but this is understandable considering the pause many industry projects took because of the pandemic.
6. Hounsou Believed King Arthur Was A Real Person
While there has been debate over the centuries regarding Kig Arthur’s historicity, current consensus holds that he is a folklore figure. However, because of some similar tales of kings in Africa, Hounsou believed he was a real historical figure.
In 2015, Hounsou played Bedivere, an ally of Arthur in Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. And it was Ritchie himself that confirmed that King Arthur was more of a legend.
7. He Spoke At The 2009 UN’s Sumit On Climate Change
Hounsou has an extensive body of work and is an accomplished actor. He won an Oscar for his performance in Blood Diamond, and he was also nominated for his part in Amistad. However, outside of the industry he has also proven to be an exceptional person.
In 2019, Hounsou announced the Djimon Hounsou Foundation (DHF), which aims to combat Modern-Day Slavery and Human Trafficking. He has also appeared in front of the UN General Assembly to speak about the impact of climate change in developing nations, and has appeared in front of the US Senate on behalf of the Runaway and Homeless.
