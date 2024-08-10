Dive into the Practical Effects of Alien: Romulus with 12 Minutes of Behind-the-Scenes Footage

by

For fans eagerly awaiting Alien: Romulus, the anticipation is palpable. The upcoming sci-fi horror film, directed by Fede Alvarez, promises to return to the franchise’s roots with a perfect blend of practical and CGI effects.

The 12-minute behind-the-scenes clip reveals an eerie look at the practical effects used in the film. David Jonsson, one of the main cast members, said [Scott] was just like, ‘Don’t be shit.’

Cailee Spaeny, who plays Rain Carradine, spent months preparing for her role. I had [Weaver’s] performance playing on repeat for months. I was sort of hoping that something would seep in. She stars alongside David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, and Isabela Merced.

The Practical Effects Highlight

The video showcases sequences featuring the Facehugger’s movements, blending CGI and practical effects to heighten the terror. As Alvarez noted, A key element we focused on was maintaining a stripped-back nature while emphasizing horror elements.

Returning to Terrifying Roots

The film pays homage to its predecessors while introducing new terrifying moments. Actress Merced emphasized this during an interview, stating, I really do believe that there are specific sequences in this film that will scar some kids that sneak into the movie for life.

Diving Into Character Dynamics

A glimpse of the sibling dynamic between Rain and Andy Carradine rounds out an emotional foundation for the story. Director Alvarez breaks down these interactions, promising a film filled with suspenseful low-gravity scenes and tense chases.

