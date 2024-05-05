Home
DisneyStore Launches New Star Wars Merchandise for May 4 Celebrations

DisneyStore Launches New Star Wars Merchandise for May 4 Celebrations

DisneyStore Launches New Star Wars Merchandise for May 4 Celebrations
DisneyStore Launches New Star Wars Merchandise for May 4 Celebrations

Celebrate Star Wars Day with Fresh Merchandise from DisneyStore

As the calendar turns to May the 4th, an array of new Star Wars-themed products have rolled out across various platforms including Disney Parks, DisneyStore, and select retailers, inviting fans to indulge in their favorite galaxy far, far away.

New Additions at Disney Parks and Beyond

Commencing at Disney Parks, this year’s celebration sees the introduction of the 2024 Star Wars Day collection. Items such as the highly anticipated Darth Maul Mastermind watch by Citizen and Darth Maul Otterbox iPhone case at Disneyland and Walt Disney World underscore the launch. Moreover, iconic locations like Pandora now offer an exclusive AT-AT charm, enriching the vast collection.

DisneyStore Launches New Star Wars Merchandise for May 4 Celebrations

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company joins the celebration with unique dark roast blends, venturing to the dark side of their coffee spectrum.

DisneyStore Launches New Star Wars Merchandise for May 4 Celebrations

Exclusive Finds at Disney Store

The Disney Store itself hosts Starbucks tumblers reflecting designs inspired by both the Empire and the Rebellion. For younger fans, delightful merchandise like a Nubs hoodie, t-shirt, and sleep set from ‘Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures’ are available.

DisneyStore Launches New Star Wars Merchandise for May 4 Celebrations

A not-to-be-missed highlight is the C-3PO and R2-D2 Talking Action Figure Set, guaranteed to be a hit with collectors and new fans alike.

DisneyStore Launches New Star Wars Merchandise for May 4 Celebrations

Captivating Collaborations and More

Fans can enjoy more than just toys and apparel as the celebration extends to unique fashion statements like the Star Wars Remastered T-shirt collection by UNIQLO. Also available is the ‘We’ll Handle This’ button-up shirt by RSVLTS, offering a fresh take on ‘The Phantom Menace’.

DisneyStore Launches New Star Wars Merchandise for May 4 Celebrations

Diverse offerings include eyewear with designs inspired by iconic Star Wars elements like Mace Windu’s Lightsaber blade. Additional accessorizing options come from Enso Rings with their new ‘May The Force Be With You’ ring.

Gourmet Treats for Star Wars Fans

To satisfy culinary enthusiasts, Truff introduces its ‘Dark Side Hot Sauce’, promising an otherworldly twist on your meals. For those missing the taste of Batuu, TruMoo brings a vanilla-flavored blue milk alternative straight from the grocery aisles.

Maintain your Star Wars spirit even while sipping blue milk or adding a spice kick with Darth Vader inspired hot sauce – proving that fans can celebrate Star Wars Day in every aspect of daily life. Which of these exciting products are you planning to acquire for your collection?

Steve Delikson
