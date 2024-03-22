Disney+’s ‘Wish’ Set for Early April Streaming Premiere

Disney+ Prepares for the Arrival of ‘Wish’
Anticipation has been building for the Disney+ debut of Wish, especially after its availability for digital rental was slated for April 11. Disney has now officially slated the animated feature’s streaming premiere for April 3, 2024. For those who missed Wish in theaters or as a PVOD—where it garnered a modest global box office of $250 million—the film will soon be accessible on the popular streaming platform.
Wish introduces viewers to the kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a bright and hopeful young girl, makes a wish so potent it summons a celestial being. Asha, alongside her new companion Star, must challenge King Magnifico, the tyrannical ruler of Rosas, to protect her people and demonstrate the incredible things that can happen when human courage aligns with star magic.
A Closer Look at ‘Wish’ and Its Theatrical Journey
The box office journey for Wish was less than stellar, with earnings that didn’t match expectations.
A set it and forget it strategy based on past performance can no longer be employed by any studio, commented Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore. He added,
There are some hard lessons being learned as this confounding movie marketplace continues to re-write the rules and audiences make their preferences known with either their presence or absence at the multiplex. Despite these challenges, Wish still captured hearts with its tale of Asha (voiced by Oscar winner Ariana DeBose) and her cosmic adventure.
The Creative Minds Behind ‘Wish’
‘Wish’, directed by Disney veterans Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn (known for their work on Frozen), is a testament to Disney’s century-long legacy of filmmaking. The film also features Chris Pine as the antagonist King Magnifico, marking another significant Disney role following his performances in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement and Into the Woods. Producer Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster-Jones joins this seasoned team, bringing his expertise to the production.
‘Wish’ Merchandise and Promotional Strategies
In addition to its cinematic release, Wish has generated buzz with a variety of merchandise featuring the film’s beloved character Star. ShopDisney’s Black Friday sale last year offered discounts and free shipping, encouraging fans to engage with the brand ahead of its digital and streaming releases. Such strategies play a key role in maintaining brand awareness and potentially influencing PVOD performance.
