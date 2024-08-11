Disney’s New Snow White Trailer Brings Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot to Life

Disney fans are in for a treat as the beloved studio revisits its very first animated feature, ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’. This time, Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot bring life to this classic tale in an upcoming live-action adaptation directed by Marc Webb.

Reimagining The Classic

Rachel Zegler, known for her role in ‘West Side Story’, dons the iconic blue-and-yellow dress, portraying Snow White alongside seven CGI dwarfs: Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy. In contrast, Gal Gadot steps into the role of the Evil Queen. The trailer, which recently premiered at Disney’s D23 convention, showcases these two in their new roles.

Bringing Animation to Life

The original 1937 film was groundbreaking as the first feature-length animated movie produced in the United States. Its continued relevance and inspiration can be seen in toys, theme park attractions, and now this live-action film. This connection is reinforced as Disney invites audiences to return to the story that started it all…

A Talented Team

The movie boasts an impressive behind-the-scenes lineup with Marc Webb in the director’s chair. Known for his work on superhero films and action-packed sequences, Webb is anticipated to bring a dynamic touch to this remake.

In addition to its stars and director, the film features new original songs composed by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. These composers are renowned for their work on musicals like ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ and ‘La La Land’, promising a compelling musical experience.

What’s Next?

‘Snow White’ is set to hit theaters on March 21, 2025. As anticipation builds around this modern reimagining of one of Disney’s most cherished stories, fans are excited to see how this live-action adaptation will breathe new life into a timeless classic.

