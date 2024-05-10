Disney’s Hollywood Studios Introduces Virtual Queue for Star Wars Day 2024 Merchandise

Virtual Queue System Set for Star Wars Day at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
With another Star Wars Day approaching, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is preparing to manage the anticipated high demand for exclusive merchandise with a virtual queue system. This efficient approach aims to ensure a smooth shopping experience during the celebrated May the Fourth event.
An Array of Highly Anticipated Merchandise
Disney’s 2024 merchandise collection includes an exciting array of items, heralding some classic and new additions. Fans can expect everything from retro-inspired apparel and limited-edition collectibles, aimed to commemorate not only Star Wars Day but also significant anniversaries within the franchise.
Ease of Access With Advanced Technology
The introduction of a virtual queue system at Disney parks has been refined over time, with Disney’s Hollywood Studios leading with practical deployment. Fans willing to purchase special merchandise items will need to join the virtual queue through the ‘My Disney Experience’ mobile app. It’s pivotal that guests have valid park access and are ready right from 7:00 AM ET on May 4, 2024, for queue registration.
A Look at Exclusive Collectibles
This year’s collection boasts some thrilling additions. Notably, a Lego Star Wars anniversary poster and special action figures representing characters from ‘Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures’ will be among the sought-after items.
Delights for Every Fan
In addition to regular merchandise, special themed items like the Truff Dark Side Hot Sauce, inspired by Darth Vader, will spice up the offerings. This collectible not only shows creativity in product development but is sure to be a hit amongst those seeking culinary adventures aligned with their fandom.
Limited Edition Apparel Featuring Iconic Characters
Rounding out the unique offerings, exclusive apparel featuring iconic characters will be available. A noteworthy item is the ‘We’ll Handle This’ Star Wars shirt, capturing quintessential moments and beloved figures from the saga.