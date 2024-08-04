Disney’s Deep Cuts to ABC News Amid Wider Budget Reductions

ABC News is facing significant cuts as Disney slashes budgets across its network, even affecting top-rated shows like Good Morning America (GMA). The budget for GMA has been ordered to trim $19 million before the end of Disney’s fiscal year on September 30, a sharp increase from the initial $17 million target.
The expected layoffs began affecting Disney’s TV group on Wednesday, with 140 jobs cut from networks including NatGeo and Freeform. Staffers at GMA are preparing for potential layoffs under ABC News boss Debra O’Connell, who was recently promoted to oversee a new division.
It’s reported that high-profile GMA presenters such as Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, and George Stephanopoulos will likely remain unaffected due to their lucrative contracts, which hover between $17 million and $18 million each. Instead, the brunt of the layoffs will fall upon behind-the-scenes staffers like producers and bookers. One former ABC News executive remarked,
They all have contracts, so there will be no cut at that level. But they will have to cut jobs.
The budget cuts come at a precarious time as GMA struggles to maintain its lead over NBC’s Today show. In the most recent quarter, Nielsen ratings indicated that GMA drew in 2.8 million total viewers compared to Today’s 2.7 million. However, Today’s viewership among the key advertising demographic of ages 25-54 was a consistent leader.
A former ABC News executive criticized GMA’s current strategies, stating,
‘GMA’ is not doing quality stuff. There’s not a lot of taped pieces. It’s more live hits and there’s a lot of segments selling stuff in studio.
The newly appointed Washington bureau chief Rick Klein emphasized his role with confidence:
I’m honored to step into the role of bureau chief at this critical time and for what lies ahead in our ongoing commitment to our audiences. His position is vital as ABC News prepares thorough coverage for the consequential 2024 presidential election.
Follow Us