Disney TV Layoffs Hit National Geographic and Freeform Hard

The recent round of layoffs at Disney Entertainment Television has come as a shock, with major cuts affecting National Geographic and Freeform. A total of 140 positions have been slashed, significantly impacting these networks.
Impact on Good Morning America
The budget cuts were not limited to behind-the-scenes personnel. Even top-rated show “Good Morning America” is facing reductions. Insiders revealed that GMA was asked to reduce its budget by $19 million. Despite the pressure, the cuts are expected to affect staffers rather than high-paid hosts like Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, and George Stephanopoulos, whose salaries remain off-limits.
An anonymous former ABC News executive noted,
They all have contracts, so there will be no cut at that level. But they will have to cut jobs.
Focus on Cost-Cutting
Debra O’Connell, ABC News Group and Networks president, is at the center of these efforts. She aims to streamline the network and address slipping ratings at GMA compared to rival NBC’s “Today” show. Notably, GMA reeled in 2.8 million viewers in the second quarter of the year compared to Today’s 2.7 million.
This move is seen as part of Disney’s larger strategy to manage financial losses caused by declining revenues from streaming services. According to Davey Jones II:
The company has a long history of this kind of b.s… We pay for better, and we deserve better.
National Geographic Feels the Sting
National Geographic is perhaps the hardest hit among Disney’s networks. While specific viewership statistics for Nat Geo weren’t available, it’s clear that cost-cutting measures are expected to affect both production quality and staff morale.
Commenting on the broader impact, Bob Chapek remarked that he doesn’t see much strategic benefit in adding minority partners into ESPN either.
Effects on Freeform
Freeform also finds itself affected by these dramatic shifts at Disney Entertainment Television.
Crisis Amid Progress
This upheaval comes despite Disney CEO Bob Iger having reassumed leadership following a turbulent period under Bob Chapek, marked by public disputes with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
A specific quote reflects another layer of disappointment felt by Disney’s most loyal supporters who believe:
I can’t help but feel that the parks, and we, the guests, are unfairly being penalized for Disney’s losses in streaming…As long as the parks are (incredibly!) profitable, there’s no excuse for cutting corners in that division.
This sentiment captures the frustration experienced across various sectors within Disney including television and theme parks.
