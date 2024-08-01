Disney Television Cuts 140 Jobs Impacting National Geographic and Other Divisions

Today marks a significant and somber day for Disney Entertainment Television as it has laid off 140 employees, including 13% from the National Geographic workforce. This is part of Disney’s larger goal of achieving $7.5 billion in cost reductions.
National Geographic Severely Impacted
The hardest-hit division was National Geographic, which saw the layoffs of 60 employees. This constitutes 13% of its staff, signaling a major shift within the organization that has chronicled the natural world for more than 100 years.
Other Affected Divisions
The cuts were not confined to National Geographic alone. Other impacted divisions included ABC Owned Television Stations, Freeform, and operational side of the Disney linear entertainment networks. Departments such as Unscripted, Marketing, and Publicity also saw significant layoffs.
Burbank Takes a Big Hit
Nearly half of the jobs lost occurred in Burbank, California, where Disney Studios is headquartered. These reductions follow previous mass layoffs in May, which significantly affected Pixar.
Impact on Disney-Owned Studios
The layoffs come on the heels of Pixar’s reduction of 175 employees earlier this year—equivalent to 14% of the animation studio’s workforce. Despite sources suggesting significant reductions up to 20%, Pixar clarified numbers would depend on future production schedules and staffing.
Overall Industry Impact
An anonymous employee shared their thoughts on the situation:
I hope those affected by these layoffs find opportunities that align with their passions and talents. The ripple effect of these layoffs is evident not only within Disney but also across the broader entertainment landscape.
