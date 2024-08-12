Disney Releases First Trailer for Live-Action Snow White with Rachel Zegler

Disney has officially released the first trailer for the highly anticipated live-action remake of their classic Snow White. This reimagining delves into their very first animated feature—the film that launched Disney’s animation legacy.
A Glimpse at Disney’s D23 Convention
Leading the cast is Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the nefarious Evil Queen. Disney showcased the
first look of Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action Snow White remake, as unveiled during their famed D23 convention.
A Return to a Classic Story
The 1937 original, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, is a cornerstone of animation history. Serving as Disney’s initial triumph, it still resonates today with both nostalgic and new audiences. This “magical music adventure” reintroduces beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.
Notable Collaborations Behind the Scenes
The remake boasts a collaboration of industry heavyweights. Directed by Marc Webb, produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, and executive produced by Callum McDougall. Songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, known for their award-winning work on
La La Land and
The Greatest Showman, have crafted new songs specifically for this adaptation.
An Exciting New Vision
I am incredibly excited to be implementing new techniques and technology to bring a fresh vision to Snow White, shared Webb.
This modern take promises a heroine who is more self-reliant than ever. As Zegler explained in an interview with Variety,
I just mean that it’s no longer 1937…she’s not going to be saved by the prince, she’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows.
A Look Towards the Future
The official synopsis states:
Disney’s Snow White” is a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film….
This landmark update keeps expectations high while respecting its foundational legacy. Releasing on March 21, 2025, this film promises to enchant fans old and new alike.
