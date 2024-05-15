Disney Parks New Tangled Ride Is Stunning and Needed at Disneyland Soon

The international Disney parks are getting some BIG updates in the future!
From Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea to the changes coming to Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, there’s a lot to look forward to. Recently, Disney added another exciting addition to that list—a brand-new ride themed to Tangled!
Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris is getting major updates! When World of Frozen opens, the park will be transformed with a new name—Disney Adventure World. One highlight will be Raiponce Tangled Spin!
The article mentions a MASSIVE overhaul at Disneyland Paris, with the park doubling in size and various changes like creating a new park entrance, new lands, and new hotel accommodations. It hints at a significant expansion and transformation taking place in the near future.
The Ride Vehicles Are Inspired
The ride vehicles are clearly inspired by the boat Rapunzel and Flynn Rider ride in during the movie’s famous floating lantern scene. They even have their own lanterns hanging on the front!
With so many announcements of what is to come for this park, we wanted to take a moment to zero in on something small in comparison to the massive changes, but SO exciting nonetheless.
These vehicles look more ornate than the original vessel. They’re adorned with painted accents and gold detailing. They look absolutely stunning!
The Setting Is Enchanting
The setting seems to combine elements from the lake in the lantern scene and Rapunzel’s tower. You’ll find blue ground painted to look like water with lanterns hanging above riders’ heads, creating an enchanting atmosphere.
The Ride System Resembles Popular Attractions
The ride system is intriguing as well! Based on initial setups, it looks similar to Alien Swirling Saucers or Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree. The circular plates on the ground hint at such a system.
This Tangled-themed attraction is not just about bringing scenes from the film to life, but also about incorporating elements of German culture where floating lanterns are part of traditional holidays. According to sources, this ride sits perfectly within Disney Adventure World promenade.
A Beautiful Addition We Need In Disneyland California
Currently, there are speculations that Disneyland Resort may see similar attractions due to its major expansion plans under DisneylandForward. The Anaheim City Council approved Disney’s $1.9 billion multi-decade expansion plan for mixed-use development, which includes proposals that could bring these innovative attractions closer to home.
The potential addition of this beautiful Tangled ride at Disneyland Resort would indeed be breathtaking.