Disney Implements Major Layoffs Impacting National Geographic and ABC News

ABC News staffers are bracing for major cuts as the Disney-owned network slashes budgets, with even those at top-rated Good Morning America on the chopping block. The Mouse House has demanded that GMA reduce its bottom line by a whopping $19 million before the end of Disney’s fiscal year on Sept. 30, an insider with knowledge told The Post.
The expected layoffs come as Disney began bringing down the ax at its TV group on Wednesday, slashing 140 jobs at its networks that include National Geographic and Freeform. Staffers at GMA are bracing for layoffs under ABC News boss Debra OConnell.
Meanwhile, sources told The Post that the GMA cuts won’t be coming from the eight-figure salaries of the show’s top talent—Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, and George Stephanopoulos. It’s the behind-the-scenes staffers like bookers and producers who will likely get the shaft, the insiders added. According to a former ABC News exec,
they all have contracts, so there will be no cut at that level. But they will have to cut jobs.
The pending cuts at GMA come as the show loses ground to NBC’s Today, which is a close second in total viewers and consistently on top when it comes to viewers ages 25-54, a key advertising demographic. In the second quarter of the year, Nielsen said GMA reeled in 2.8 million total viewers, while Today amassed 2.7 million viewers.
An insider disclosed that Debra OConnell is looking to clean up the network and focus on GMA, which has been slipping in the ratings. One former ABC News exec said of GMA,
‘GMA’ is not doing quality stuff. There’s not a lot of taped pieces; it’s more live hits and there’s a lot of segments selling stuff in studio.
Apart from outright cuts, both sources said GMA and the network’s other shows can deploy local reporters instead of sending national correspondents to cover events—an increasingly common practice at penny-pinching rivals like CBS News.
There are already rumors that ABC News Group and Networks president Debra OConnell will save big on one salary by not hiring an executive to replace former ABC News president Kim Godwin, who stepped down in May after a tumultuous three-year run.
The source said OConnell will likely promote one of her deputies instead—a far thriftier option and one that will allow her to keep tabs on the inner workings of the network.
This announcement follows Disney CEO Bob Iger’s move to drastically reduce spending on pay-TV content after investing ‘too much’ in streaming.
Follow Us