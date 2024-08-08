Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros Reveal $42.99 Price for Venu Sports Streaming

Venu Sports, the much-anticipated sports streaming collaboration among Disney’s ESPN, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Fox, has announced a monthly subscription fee of $42.99.
Analysts from Wall Street have been speculating on the pricing strategy of Venu. Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch expressed confidence in the chosen price point.
We think that really hits the right mark and the target for where we want to be as a business, but also as a consumer proposition, said Murdoch during Fox’s fiscal fourth quarter earnings call.
Price Expectations and Timelines
The $42.99 monthly fee is somewhat lower than the range forecasted by Morgan Stanley, which had expected a price between $40 and $50 per month. The joint venture was initially announced in February, with an anticipated debut this fall.
Target Audience and Financial Outlook
The service aims to attract cord cutters and cord nevers, those who have moved away from traditional cable bundles.
During Fox’s earnings call on Wednesday, Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch called the service ‘groundbreaking’ and said it is designed for ‘the cord nevers, cord cutters, people who are not in the cable bundle.’
Expectations are high with plans to reach about 5 million subscribers by 2029, capturing those not currently subscribed to cable television bundles. The service will pool their extensive sports rights together as media companies face increasing pressure to develop profitable streaming platforms.
Revenue Strategy
Commenting on the financial aspects, Fox CFO Steve Tomsic admitted it would take time to achieve cash flow breakeven but assured eventual profitability through revenue from affiliate fees.
Lawsuits and Regulatory Concerns
The JV faces potential antitrust scrutiny after streamer FuboTV filed a lawsuit against the companies involved, citing concerns about competition suppression in the US sports streaming market. Lawmakers like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Rep. Joaquin Castro have raised similar apprehensions:
If this JV [joint venture] is permitted to proceed, competitors would be forced to negotiate with Fox, Disney, and Warner Bros. for access to over half of the major sporting licensing rights while simultaneously competing against these companies to offer the best product to broadcast or stream these programs
Challenges Ahead
The controversy around losing NBA rights continues for Warner Bros Discovery after they issued a lawsuit alleging contractual breaches by the NBA for opting Amazon over them.
