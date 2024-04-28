Disney Films Actors in Ape Costumes by the Golden Gate Bridge for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Simian Spectacle Unleashed at Crissy Field
On a crisp Wednesday afternoon, the iconic Crissy Field in San Francisco transformed into a scene straight out of a dystopian saga as actors dressed up as apes on horseback stormed the bay. This eye-catching stunt was designed to drum up excitement for Disney’s upcoming release, ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’.
The meticulously planned promotional event featured actors whose costumes boasted incredibly realistic features, including moving eyelids that surprised onlookers. Sankalp Bangera, a tourist from India, reported,
They even have their eyelids moving, which was something I didn’t expect, because usually in a mask you wouldn’t expect eyelids to move, right? It was quite a nice experience.
Visual Effects: Pushing Boundaries in Realism
Joe Letteri, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor at Weta Digital, shared the challenges behind creating such lifelike effects for the film.
You know a piece of fur, and you dump snow on it in the real world, that’s a very easy thing to do. In our world that’s incredibly hard, because you have to understand how the snow accumulates across all these different hairs…
From Florida to Hollywood’s Ape Stars
To embody their roles convincingly, actors went through extensive preparation. Owen Teague, who stars in the film, revealed his immersive approach:
I went to a place called the Center for Great Apes in Wauchula, Florida… That ended up being a really wonderful experience.
The movie sets a new timeline, placed 300 years after ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’, expanding its lore and inviting fans to a renewed vision of this iconic franchise.
The anticipation is palpable as Disney is set to release this cinematic spectacle on May 10. Mark your calendars for an epic continuation of a beloved series that promises not just to entertain but also provoke thought about our place in the animal kingdom and beyond.