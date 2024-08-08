Disney Extends NBA Rights Amid Rising Costs, Eyes ESPN Partnerships

by

Disney CEO Bob Iger highlighted the “tremendous value” in securing an 11-year rights extension with the NBA, despite significant cost increases.

Disney Extends NBA Rights Amid Rising Costs, Eyes ESPN Partnerships

Speaking during the fiscal third-quarter earnings call with Wall Street analysts, Iger also touched on potential partnerships for ESPN. He mentioned ongoing discussions about teaming up, particularly on the content side, but stated there was nothing to add at this time.

The NBA deal consists of $77 billion in rights contracts over 11 years involving Disney, NBCUniversal, and Amazon. Under this agreement, Disney will pay around $2.6 billion annually—up from $1.5 billion in the current arrangement, which concludes after the 2024-25 season.

Disney Extends NBA Rights Amid Rising Costs, Eyes ESPN Partnerships

Iger emphasized that hosting the NBA Finals each June for over a decade provides a fundamental pillar for ABC and ESPN, offering a reliable stream of advertising and distribution opportunities. Highlighting live programming’s appeal, he remarked it has been an advertiser’s delight and an audience’s delight in recent years.

The growing prominence of women’s sports also factored into justifying costs. According to Iger, incorporating WNBA telecasts signifies value in expanding the sports coverage portfolio. Additionally, the extended contract supports Disney’s strategy of steering ESPN towards a digital future, aligned with the impending 2025 launch of ESPN’s standalone streaming service.

Disney Extends NBA Rights Amid Rising Costs, Eyes ESPN Partnerships

Iger noted that international NBA rights would boost revenue streams from both streaming subscriptions and advertisements across multiple territories. I’m not going to get specific about profitability in the early years, but there’s tremendous value in this deal, he explained.

Disney Extends NBA Rights Amid Rising Costs, Eyes ESPN Partnerships

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Five Best Tracy Chapman Songs of Her Career
3 min read
Feb, 23, 2019
The Best Uses of Train Songs in Movies or TV
3 min read
Dec, 9, 2018
Rob Rausch Talks About His Enduring Feelings for Leah on Love Island USA
3 min read
Jul, 27, 2024
Bronny James Focuses on NBA Draft Over Teaming Up with LeBron
3 min read
Jul, 7, 2024
Iowas Greta Krob Ready for Junior Elite Gymnastics US Championships
3 min read
May, 27, 2024
The Top Uses of The Police Songs in Movies or TV
3 min read
Apr, 12, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.