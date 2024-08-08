Disney Extends NBA Rights Amid Rising Costs, Eyes ESPN Partnerships

Disney CEO Bob Iger highlighted the “tremendous value” in securing an 11-year rights extension with the NBA, despite significant cost increases.
Speaking during the fiscal third-quarter earnings call with Wall Street analysts, Iger also touched on potential partnerships for ESPN. He mentioned ongoing discussions about teaming up, particularly on the content side, but stated there was
nothing to add at this time.
The NBA deal consists of $77 billion in rights contracts over 11 years involving Disney, NBCUniversal, and Amazon. Under this agreement, Disney will pay around $2.6 billion annually—up from $1.5 billion in the current arrangement, which concludes after the 2024-25 season.
Iger emphasized that hosting the NBA Finals each June for over a decade provides a fundamental pillar for ABC and ESPN, offering a reliable stream of advertising and distribution opportunities. Highlighting live programming’s appeal, he remarked it has been an advertiser’s delight and an audience’s delight in recent years.
The growing prominence of women’s sports also factored into justifying costs. According to Iger, incorporating WNBA telecasts signifies value in expanding the sports coverage portfolio. Additionally, the extended contract supports Disney’s strategy of steering ESPN towards a digital future, aligned with the impending 2025 launch of ESPN’s standalone streaming service.
Iger noted that international NBA rights would boost revenue streams from both streaming subscriptions and advertisements across multiple territories.
I’m not going to get specific about profitability in the early years, but there’s tremendous value in this deal, he explained.
