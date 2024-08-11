Disney Event Reveals Avatar 3 Title as ‘Fire and Ash’

The announcement was made at the Disney fan event Friday.

Disney revealed the official title for the third “Avatar” film at D23 on Friday in Anaheim, California. The title of the highly anticipated film is “Avatar: Fire and Ash.”

Director James Cameron and stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana were in attendance at D23 to celebrate the big reveal. Although there was no footage presented, Cameron offered a glimpse of what’s to come through concept art.

Following the blockbuster success of the first two films in the franchise — “Avatar” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” — “Avatar: Fire and Ash” will continue to follow Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and their Na’vi family on the planet Pandora.

Reports indicate that one of the new characters, Varang, portrayed by Oona Chaplin, will be leading the Fire Na’vi. This tribe’s introduction suggests new conflicts and challenges for the Sully family, building on the rich narrative tapestry woven in previous installments.

James Cameron holds an impressive record; “Avatar,” released in 2009, has made nearly $3 billion worldwide and won three Academy Awards. The 2022 sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” earned more than $2 billion worldwide and won one Oscar. These figures highlight Cameron’s continued ability to create box office hits that resonate profoundly with audiences worldwide.

“Avatar: Fire and Ash” is scheduled to debut in theaters on Dec. 19, 2025. Fans eagerly await how the story will evolve, promising yet another visually stunning cinematic experience on Pandora.

