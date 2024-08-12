Disney Debuts First Trailer for Live-Action Snow White Starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot

Disney has unveiled the first trailer for its highly anticipated live-action remake of Snow White. This unveiling took place at the D23 convention, generating a buzz among fans who got a glimpse of Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.
Rachel Zegler, known for her role in West Side Story, takes on the iconic role of Snow White. The casting choice has been met with both excitement and controversy, but her presence in the trailer has intrigued many.
Meanwhile, Gal Gadot’s portrayal of the Evil Queen has garnered significant attention. Fans at D23 were treated to a scene from the movie where she truly embodies the villain’s malevolence.
New Music and Star Cast
The live-action Snow White will feature additional original songs by songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, known for their work on La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen, and The Greatest Showman.
A New Direction
Directed by Marc Webb, known for his work on (500) Days of Summer and The Amazing Spider-Man, this reimagining promises to retain the beloved elements of the original while introducing new layers to the narrative.
D23 Sneak Peek
Fans attending D23 received a special teaser showcasing scenes from the film. This early look highlighted the interplay between Zegler’s Snow White and Gadot’s Evil Queen, alongside CGI representations of beloved characters like Bashful, Doc, and Grumpy. The trailer hints at a visually stunning adaptation that aims to both honor and expand upon the 1937 classic.
An Anticipated Release
The excitement culminates towards its release date on March 21, 2025. With its impressive cast and creative team, Disney’s live-action Snow White is poised to captivate audiences both old and new, drawing them back into the timeless tale first brought to life over 80 years ago.
