Disney+ Cancels Renegade Nell After Just One Season

Disney+ has decided to cancel Renegade Nell after just one season. The show, which premiered to critical acclaim, will not be returning for a second season.
According to Deadline, a Disney+ spokesperson confirmed:
Disney+ Original series, Renegade Nell, will not be returning for a second season on the service. We’re incredibly proud of the world created by Sally Wainwright and lead director Ben Taylor. We’d like to thank them, our production partners at Lookout Point, and the entire cast – led by Louisa Harland – and crew for their incredible work on this series, all of whom we hope to work with again in the future.
Derry Girls Star Led the Cast
Derry Girls‘ actress Louisa Harland starred as Nell Jackson, a quick-witted and courageous young woman who becomes the most notorious outlaw in 18th-century England. The series also boasted an impressive lineup including Adrian Lester, Nick Mohammed as Billy Blind, Frank Dillane, and Joely Richardson.
The eight-part series dropped all its episodes in March. Despite stellar reviews from critics for its unique storytelling and character development, it seems the show couldn’t gather enough viewership traction to warrant another installment.
The Magic Behind Renegade Nell
The fantasy adventure set in an alternate version of 18th-century England combined elements of magic and supernatural intrigue. A character named Billy Blind, portrayed by Nick Mohammed of Ted Lasso, added depth to the fantastical elements of the narrative.
Despite being helmed by acclaimed creator Sally Wainwright, known for her success with Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack, Renegade Nell struggled with various issues and ultimately fell short of audience expectations.
Disappointment Among Fans and Critics
The news has disappointed many fans and critics alike who praised the show for its unique approach and engaging storyline. Viewers have expressed frustration over not seeing a continuation of the adventures of Nell Jackson.
An official statement on why the series was axed hasn’t been released yet. The show’s development had long been a passion project for Wainwright:
The final nail in Renegade Nell’s coffin leaves many wondering what could have been if given more time. Fans are left hoping those involved with this creative endeavor find new projects that allow their talent to shine once more.
