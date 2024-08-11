Disney announces Incredibles 3 at D23 Expo

The D23 Expo 2022 presented by Visa in Anaheim, California, starting on September 9, will be a platform for Disney Animation and Pixar to make significant announcements and provide sneak peeks at their upcoming feature films and streaming titles, creating an exciting buzz among attendees.
Pixar’s superhero family is suiting up again.
Brad Bird’s involvement details have not been confirmed yet, but fans are eagerly anticipating any news about his potential contribution to the upcoming projects. However, Pixar has officially announced Incredibles 3, bringing the beloved family of supers back into the spotlight.
Brad Bird’s Return to Direct
The announcement was made during Disney’s epic presentation of upcoming projects at D23 Expo by Pixar chief Pete Docter. Brad Bird, who directed both the original 2004 film and its 2018 sequel, is expected to return for Incredibles 3. This development has sparked considerable excitement among fans.
Box Office Success
Noteworthy is that this announcement follows the massive success of Inside Out 2, which recently outperformed Incredibles 2 to become Pixar’s highest-grossing film ever. It even surpassed Disney Animation’s Frozen II as the highest-grossing animated film of all time.
The Original Incredibles’ Impact
The original The Incredibles, released in 2004, followed Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl navigating a world where superhero activities were banned by the government. The film grossed over $630 million worldwide, with the sequel earning $1.24 billion globally.
Main Voice Cast Returns
The sequel sees its main voice cast returning to their iconic roles: Craig T. Nelson as Mr. Incredible (aka Bob Parr), Holly Hunter as Elastigirl (aka Helen Parr), Sarah Vowell as Violet Parr, Samuel L. Jackson as Frozone (aka Lucius Best), and Brad Bird himself as Edna Mode. Notable is Huckleberry Milner voicing the young Dash Parr, who was initially voiced by Spencer Fox.
