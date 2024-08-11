Disney Announces Freaky Friday Sequel with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan

Excitement is brewing as Disney officially announced the highly anticipated sequel to the 2003 hit film Freaky Friday. Slated for a 2025 release, the new movie is aptly titled Freakier Friday.
Lohan and Curtis Share Their Enthusiasm
The announcement came with insights from the film’s stars, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan. According to Curtis, the sequel is even freakier. In an interview, she noted,
You now have a grandparent and a grandchild. We can’t tell you much, but Lindsay has her own 15-year-old in the movie, which makes me, then, the grandma. So there’s just more emotion.
Returning Cast and New Faces
Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis aren’t the only familiar faces returning. Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao will be reprising their roles as well. Joining them are newcomers like Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, and Manny Jacinto.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film’s returning cast includes Mark Harmon as Ryan and Chad Michael Murray as Jake. Veterans of Freaky Friday will be joined by newcomers Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, and Manny Jacinto.
A Multigenerational Twist
Details about Freakier Friday’s plot have been shared sparingly, but what’s clear is that it includes a multigenerational twist. Anna Coleman now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As Curtis describes it:
‘Freakier Friday’ is a love letter to mommies… it’s a love letter to mommies and daughters and families.
Lohan echoed the sentiment by stating,
It’s going to be a really freaky Friday… Much freakier than you would expect.
Fan Favorites: Pink Slip Returns
Fans of the original movie will be thrilled to know that Anna’s band, Pink Slip, will also make a comeback. Expect plenty of music and likely some nostalgic tunes as Pink Slip reunites in this new adventure.
The journey from concept to screen wasn’t quick. Back in March, Lohan confirmed the sequel was in the works, while last year Jamie Lee Curtis disclosed how she had contacted Disney after noticing high demand for a follow-up.
Follow Us