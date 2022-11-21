Disenchanted: Thriller Review

Disney has released the thriller for the much-anticipated Disenchanted, which is a sequel to the movie Enchanted. The movie will be premiered on November 18 on Disney+. With expectations quickly building up, let’s take a quick look at the new thriller.
Enchanted, directed by Kevin Lima and first released in 2007, is a musical fantasy romantic comedy film. Enchanted can generally be described as a mock movie about how Disney characters would be if they came into the real world with their unrealistic beliefs and happily-ever-after mindset.
Enchanted tells a story of a wicked Queen, Narissa (Susan Sarandon). She discovers her position is being threatened by her stepson’s decision, Prince Edward, to marry his true love. Queen Narissa does everything she can to separate him from his true love, Giselle. She pushes Giselle into a well and ends up in the messy real world of New York City. While struggling to navigate her way back to the magical kingdom of Andalasia, Giselle meets a New York divorce lawyer, Robert Philip, who has a 6years old daughter named Morgan. Robert accommodates her while she awaits rescue from Prince Charming. She falls in love with Robert. Prince Edward arrives in New York searching for Giselle but falls in love with Richard’s girlfriend, Nancy. They defeat evil Queen Narissa. Nancy follows Prince Edward back to Andalasia, and they both get married. Giselle stays back in New York, starts her fashion business, gets married to Robert, and, like the classic Disney movie, they all live “happily ever after,” or so it was assumed.
Disenchanted takes place 15 years after the events of the original movie. In the recently released thriller for Disenchanted, Giselle and Robert relocate to Monroeville to start a new life. The thriller starts with Giselle summoning her animal friends with her melodic voice, as in Enchanted. However, she sticks to her naïve personality. She believes in everything and has a positive outlook on everything. She still profoundly believes in having a perfect life but notices the world she has found herself in is quite different from that in Andalasia, hence, her reason for relocation.
Morgan is all grown-up, and there is a new addition to Philip’s family, as Giselle is seen nursing a baby. The now-married Prince and Nancy arrive in Monroeville to visit the family. Monroeville is managed by a villain (Malvina Monroe) who dislikes Giselle and creates difficulties for her. Giselle encounters challenges in her new home. Life in Monroeville is far from her expectations, and Prince Edward, who seems to be her new close friend, gives her his supposed excellent advice “If the world is not to your liking, then you must change it.” Giselle swings into action. With a magic wand, she wishes to have a fairytale life. She gets her to wish, except there is a plot twist; she becomes a wicked stepmother to Morgan and starts setting traps for Morgan. She does not seem fully aware of herself as she acts evil and simultaneously regrets it but gets excited about causing more mayhem in split seconds. She is clearly fighting with herself as she displays two extreme personalities simultaneously. Luckily, she has her chipmunk friend, Pip, to help her navigate to the correct part, and due to the new fairytale manifestations, Pip can now talk to humans. So let’s hope he can get her help in time.
It is an exciting move by the writers of Disenchanted to warp someone as good-natured as Giselle into a villain. Guess it is because of her new position as a stepmother, and most stepmothers in fairytale stories are wicked. Towards the end of the thriller, she is seen throwing Morgan into a well, the same way Queen Narissa throws her in a well in Enchanted. She endangers the life of her family and homeland. Like the legendary fairytale movies, her family and homeland have till the clock ticks midnight to be saved. Due to the success of Enchanted, prospects for this sequel are high, and from the thriller, it looks like there won’t be many disappointments.
It is a dream come true to see most of the cast return to play our favorite characters, with Amy Adams returning to her iconic role as Giselle, Patrick Dempsey as Robert Philip, Idina Menzel as Nancy Tremaine, and James Marsden as Prince Edward. Gabriella Baldaschine replaces Rachel Covey and plays Morgan Philip. There are additional characters like Maya Rudolph, playing the new villain Malvina Monroe, Yvette Nicole Brown as Rosaleen, and Kolton Steward playing Tyson Monroe. It will be interesting to see how all the characters play out. The sequel will premiere on Disney+ on November 18, 2022.