Dìdi dives into Asian-American teen struggles in a 2008 California summer

One of the most plaintive refrains of the Y2K era was sung by Mark Hoppus of Blink-182:
Well, I guess this is growing up. The band’s hit song Dammit was released in 1997 and precedes the setting of Sean Wang’s narrative feature debut, Dìdi, unspooling in a Fremont, Calif., of 2008 by a decade. But the poignant pop-punk sentiment hangs over this coming-of-age period piece nevertheless.
Our protagonist, Chris (Izaac Wang), finds himself in a tricky transitional moment: the summer before freshman year of high school. His identity is in flux, wobbling on the ever-shifting grounds of personal insecurity, fickle friendships, and family pressure. His unsteady sense of self is represented in the film by his various names and nicknames.
The Struggles Through Different Names
There’s the endearment
Dìdi (Mandarin for little brother) used at home by his mother, Chungsing (Joan Chen) and grandmother, Nai Nai (Chang Li Hua). His middle school pals call him Wang Wang, one of a few silly monikers among his longtime friend group who preen and posture beyond their years. But he’s also starting to feel that maybe he just wants to be Chris, which is how he introduces himself to a group of slightly older skater boys when he’s searching for connection, adrift in a Northern California summer.
A Moment Under Cinematic Microscope
In this semi-autobiographical tale, writer-director Sean Wang zeroes in on this specific fleeting moment of life just a couple of months long. He examines all the awkward agony and brief ecstasies of this age. Wang brings his Taiwanese American family background having previously mined it for last year’s Oscar-nominated documentary short Nai Nai & Wài Pó, about his grandmothers.
The director digs into the visual and sonic environment distinctive to the story’s setting. Chris and his friends, who come from a melting pot of East and Southeast Asian American families, have sprouted up in a digital landscape that flowers with MySpace Top 8s, power-pop band merch, and AOL Instant Message chimes. The film opens with a shaky, grainy YouTube video of Chris and his friends blowing up a mailbox, capturing his joyful, childlike face as he’s running away.
A Mixed-Media Approach
Wang utilizes this mixed-media approach to portray Chris’ life lived equally offline and online. This juxtaposition reflects what’s happening internally for Chris too. Low-res DV camera footage of Chris’ pranks and skate tricks that he posts online contrasts with the warm intimate closeups captured by cinematographer Sam A. Davies.
Chris’ real-life social interactions are fumbling and uninformed unlike his confident online chatter which is backed by furious Google and Facebook searches. Race and culture also fundamentally shape his reality; Wang lets this theme emerge organically. We see Chris navigating his own Asian American identity. While things are more comfortable among Korean and Pakistani friends, he faces discomfort trying to adapt nicknames with white and Black skater boys where being called
Asian Chris ensues contradiction within.
A Book Full of Fumbling Attempts
Much of ‘Dìdi’ revolves around Chris’ fumbling mistakes in connecting with others: blocking instant messages from crush Madi (Mahaela Park) instead of expressing feelings; deleting videos taken with new skater friends; or bursting out during PSAT tutoring. Izaac Wang’s performance, young with braces still on, sensitively expresses Chris’ insecurity around others and anxiety about how he’s perceived.
This performance is mirrored by Joan Chen as his mother Chungsing. She balances steeliness and vulnerability delivering a heartrending portrayal suggesting she too tries to understand her teenage son while often bearing reprimands for care.
An Incomplete Yet Relatable Journey
Sean Wang’s commitment towards realism means some plotlines may feel incomplete – just like real-life scenarios often do not wrap up neatly. Chris blunders ahead through mis steps trying to find who he truly is; what he desires someday feeling secure enough relishing brief moments connecting genuinely.
This delicate journey shows fleeting friendships coming going whereas family’s enduring support helps ground him steadfastly amidst confusion depicted so authentically indeed as scenes unravel illuminating ones personal tentative steps towards maturity echoing our own unforgettable teen-angst memories! And well…
I guess this is growing up.
