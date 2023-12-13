Did Ron Lim Redesign Ciri? Why She Seems Different

Exploring Ciri’s Roots in The Witcher Series
The enigmatic Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon, better known as Ciri, has become a cornerstone of The Witcher series. Her original character design, both in the games and the books, paints her as a fierce yet vulnerable figure.
And she is frozen in fear: a terrible fear which turns her entrails inside out, which deafens Ciri to the screams of the wounded horse, the roar of the blaze, the cries of dying people and the pounding drums. This vivid description from the source material encapsulates the essence of Ciri’s character—one that is deeply rooted in her narrative experiences.
Who Is Ron Lim
Despite being a recognized name in the comic book industry, Ron Lim’s career has not been notably tied to The Witcher series or Ciri’s design. The research material provided does not mention him or any background information related to his career in connection with character design. Therefore, it remains uncertain whether he has any history with this aspect of The Witcher universe.
Untangling the Web of Redesign Rumors
When it comes to rumors about Ciri’s redesign, there appears to be no concrete evidence or official statements to support these claims. The provided research material does not examine these rumors nor assess their credibility. Without substantial proof or acknowledgment from credible sources, these whispers remain just that—rumors.
Detecting Changes in Ciri’s Visual Evolution
A visual comparison of Ciri’s designs from different media could shed light on whether any significant changes have occurred over time. However, the research material provided does not offer such a comparison. Hence, discerning differences that might have led to perceptions of a redesign becomes a challenge without these visual references.
Fan Reactions to Ciri’s Portrayal
Fan reception can be quite telling when it comes to character redesigns. Yet, according to the research at hand, there is no explicit mention of how fans have received any changes to Ciri’s character design.
My biggest gripe is tied to how only fans of the series who has committed its chess board of characters to memory will truly be able to savor it, suggesting that dedicated fans would likely notice and care most about any alterations to her portrayal.
