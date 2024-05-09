DeWanda Wise: Where You Know the Actress From

American actress DeWanda Wise’s growth as an actress is evident in her performances in movies and TV shows. Wise developed a love for acting while in High School, eventually attending and graduating from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts with a BFA in Drama and Urban Studies. Since her graduation in 2006, Wise has had a busy acting career.
Whether in theater, television, or film, DeWanda Wise has earned particular praise for her talent and performances. Although she made her screen debut in 2006, her success as an actress began in the mid to late 2010s. Wise has landed several lead roles in film and television in recent years. Looking at her roles through the years, here are DeWanda Wise movies and TV shows where you may have known her.
Underground
One of DeWanda Wise’s earliest prominent roles was in the hit show Underground. Wise was cast as Clara, a slave on the Rowe plantation. Although she appeared in only 5 episodes of the show and was a recurring character, Wise’s performance and character left an impression on audiences. Wise joined Underground in season 2 as a vengeful, ambitious slave to become one of the most disliked characters on the show. The performance was an excellent launchpad for Wise’s career.
Shots Fired
DeWanda Wise earned her first-ever award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress, TV Movie/Limited Series at the Black Reel Award for her performance in Shots Fired. Wise played Shameeka Campbell, the mother of Joey and Shawn, in the Fox drama miniseries. Living in “the houses,” Shameeka is intimidated to silence about the death of her son Joey (Kelvin Harrison Jr.). However, this changed when DOJ investigator and veteran law enforcement officer Ashe Akino (Sanaa Lathan) and DOJ special prosecutor Preston Terry (Stephan James) arrived at Gate Station, North Carolina. The investigators uncover corruption in the local police department and connect Joey’s death to that of Jesse Carr (Jacob Leinbach).
She’s Gotta Have It
The Spike Lee-created comedy-drama series She’s Gotta Have It was DeWanda Wise’s first lead role on television. The series was based on Lee’s hit 1986 movie of the same name. Wise played Nola Darling, the role originally played by Tracy Camilla Johns in the movie. Despite a generally positive rating by critics, She’s Gotta Have It was canceled after two seasons. The show originally aired on Netflix from November 23, 2017, to May 24, 2019.
Someone Great
After playing the girlfriend in the 2018 The Weekend movie, DeWanda Wise was cast in a supporting role as Erin Kennedy on Netflix’s Someone Great (2019). Wise co-starred alongside fellow Tisch School of the Arts alumni and close friend Gina Rodriguez. Wise played the best friend of Rodriguez’s character, Jenny Young after her boyfriend of nine years broke up with her. The film also starred Brittany Snow and LaKeith Stanfield. Someone Great received amazing critical reviews with special praise for the Rodriguez, Wise, and Show’s chemistry.
Fatherhood
DeWanda Wise followed Someone Great with another stellar performance as Kevin Hart’s love interest in the 2021 comedy-drama Fatherhood. It was a great way for Wise to begin the 2020s on the big screen, as the movie was a hit. It starred Kevin Hart in an against-type role, playing a widower who chooses to raise his baby daughter himself. Besides Hart and Melody Hurd, Wise’s performance was also singled out for praise.
The Harder They Fall
In the same 2021, movie audiences watched DeWanda Wise, albeit briefly, in Jeymes Samuel’s Western The Harder They Fall. The movie was widely popular and critically successful. DeWanda Wise appears at the start of the movie as Nat Love’s (Jonathan Majors) Mother, Eleanor Love. Her character, along with Nat Love’s Father (Michael Beach), is killed by Rufus Buck (Idris Elba), after which Buck carves a cross on Nat Love’s forehead.
Jurassic World Dominion
DeWanda Wise and Mamoudou Athie joined the cast of the Jurassic World trilogy in its third and final installment Jurassic World Dominion. The $1 billion box-office grossing movie became DeWanda Wise’s highest-grossing movie of her career. Despite just joining the franchise, her performance as Former US Air Force pilot Kayla Watts, has been one of the film series most iconic new castings.
After the success of Jurassic World Dominion, DeWanda Wise has continued to be busy. In 2023, she was part of the star-studded cast of Poolman, actor Chris Pine’s feature directorial debut. Although the movie premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), it has its theatrical release in 2024.
On television, Wise co-starred with Shailene Woodley and other female actresses on Starz’s novel-based series Three Women. In 2024, DeWanda Wise led the cast in her first supernatural horror movie, Imaginary. Although reviews were mixed to average, it was great watching Wise showcase her versatility. If you recognize DeWanda Wise from any of these movies and TV shows, also check out her Fatherhood co-star Lil Rel Howery’s top comedy movie roles.