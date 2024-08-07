Despicable Me 4 Premiere Features Iconic Characters and NYC Extravaganza

The Minions have cemented their status as cultural icons, so it came as no surprise that for the premiere of Illumination’s ‘Despicable Me 4,’ Universal Pictures went all out. From gracing the yellow carpet to appearing on mobile billboards around New York City, these highlighter-yellow characters were at the forefront of creating buzz. Here are some highlights of how Universal Pictures leveraged these beloved characters.
Premiere Highlight Showcases Iconic Characters
At the event, talent and filmmakers navigated a yellow carpet, taking photos with life-size Minion characters. The spectacle included twenty-five French bulldogs, each sporting Minion-themed attire such as overalls and goggle-adorned harnesses with their handlers.
A particularly memorable moment was when Joey King, who voices Poppy Prescott in ‘Despicable Me 4,’ appeared on the yellow carpet holding leashes of seven Minion-costumed dogs. While she confidently walked them, the dogs—seeking their best camera angles—got her tangled up a bit.
Interactive Events and Exclusive Giveaways
The first part of the premiere event was a family fun day that featured face painting of Despicable Me characters, airbrush tattoos, balloon artists, and crafts like making friendship bracelets. Minions’ favorite foods were served, including frozen bananas and ice cream.
The brand partnered with Chiquita, Pinkberry, Cold Stone Creamery, and Volkswagen for activations during the event. Attendees received Minions Crocs, Fart Blaster toys, and Minion plushies. They also interacted with movie backdrops such as the AVL Safe House and headmaster’s office while twelve Minions roamed around.
Spectacular Visuals Across NYC
Michelle Paris, svp-global special projects and events at Universal Pictures, highlighted the challenge of finding family-friendly venues in New York City. The Jazz at Lincoln Center provided an opportunity to be creative.
A 50-foot by 85-foot glass wall allowed passersby to view the ‘Despicable Me’d out’ venue and promoted the film. Additionally, three yellow branded LED billboard trucks and a glass truck filled with two inflatable minions cruised around the city during the premiere.
Utilizing the window walls within Jazz was something that we knew people from the exterior would be able to see as well. We’ve been to that venue many times, but this is the first time we did something on more of the visible side to bring the outside in, said Paris.
Mega Minions Introduced
The latest installment introduces exciting new Mega Minions characters. From Despicable Me 4 comes Wild Spinning Mega Minion Tim! These new characters add a fresh dimension to the franchise’s lineup.Mega Minion toys, which include different play features and accessories for each one, are part of a popular line extending from the movie’s success.
