Dermot Mulroney Steps in as New Chief of Firehouse 51 on Chicago Fire Season 13

The dynamic of Firehouse 51 is set for a major shake-up as Dermot Mulroney steps in to play the new fire chief in the upcoming season of NBC’s “Chicago Fire.” This transition is significant following the departure of longtime character, Eamonn Walker‘s Chief Wallace Boden.
Mulroney will portray Chief Dom Pascal, who returns to Chicago after a decade in Miami. Described as cheerful and pressure-resistant, Dom’s leadership approach will differ from Boden’s renowned style. According to sources, Pascal is estranged from his wife, which could add an interesting layer to his character arc.
Season 12’s Explosive Finale Leading to Season 13
The closing episodes of Season 12 laid the groundwork for several compelling developments in Season 13. Showrunner Andrea Newman hinted at extensive character relationship conflicts ahead, emphasizing their intricate connections with the season finale.
The Season 12 finale is setting up for some real juicy stuff next season for sure, and a lot of very heavy character relationship conflict. she shared.
The Future for Firehouse 51
With Dominic Pascal at the helm, viewers can anticipate fresh dynamics in leadership. Reflecting on Walker’s departure and potential storylines, he remarked,
Just have this thought that if Wallace were to decide he wanted to be sure that things were right, then I think we’ll be in a very interesting situation.
Main Cast of Season 13
The principal cast remains consistent heading into Season 13:
- Taylor Kinney as Lieutenant Kelly Severide
- Miranda Rae Mayo as Lieutenant Stella Kidd
- Hanako Greensmith as Paramedic Violet Mikami
- David Eigenberg as Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann
- Christian Stolte as Randall “Mouch” McHolland
David Eigenberg reflected on Herrmann’s journey,
I want to say he felt like he had the rug pulled from under him because I don’t think [Herrmann] saw what the Chief said to him coming at all..
Boden’s Departure and its Impact
The most significant change last season was undoubtedly Chief Boden accepting a promotion to Deputy Commissioner, sparking a new era for Firehouse 51. His exit paves the way for new narrative arcs under Pascal’s leadership. Despite his regular series departure, Walker might recur during Season 13, exploring new facets of his distinguished career.
Upcoming Crossovers and Storylines
According to showrunner Andrea Newman,
I think shortened seasons make it trickier…, hinting at potential future crossovers that fans might eagerly await. Meanwhile, Miranda Rae Mayo revealed Stella Kidd’s much-anticipated return,
I will be back soon. There’s a little break… but don’t worry, she (Stella) is coming back.. Her return is bound to stir excitement among the show’s dedicated fan base.
Conclusion: A Fresh Chapter Awaits
The introduction of Dermot Mulroney‘s Chief Dom Pascal signals an invigorating chapter for Chicago Fire. As Season 13 unfolds, fans can expect riveting storylines and evolving character arcs, making this transition one worth watching closely. The action-packed series continues its legacy on NBC this fall, promising yet another gripping season following the men and women of Firehouse 51. Be sure not to miss out when it premieres on September 25th at its usual time slot.
