Dermot Mulroney Joins Chicago Fire Season 13 in Major Role

Fans of Chicago Fire are in for a significant shift as we head into season 13, with Dermot Mulroney joining the cast in a lead role. Known for his previous performance as the shady Greg Tanner in Station 19, Mulroney’s new role marks an intriguing transformation.
Meet the New Chief of Firehouse 51
In an exciting twist, Mulroney will be stepping into the boots of Chief Dom Pascal, replacing Eamonn Walker’s iconic Chief Wallace Boden. For fans, Chief Boden’s departure at the end of season 12 was a surprising development. As he transitions to becoming the First Deputy Fire Commissioner, this opens the door for new leadership at Firehouse 51.
Boden’s Legacy and Successor
Eamonn Walker has been a staple since the pilot episode in 2012. His character’s journey has deeply resonated with viewers, and his elevation to Deputy Commissioner reinforces his beloved status. However, the vacant chief position won’t be filled by familiar face Christopher Hermann due to his rank but will be assumed by Chief Dom Pascal.
From Shady Past to Respected Leader
Dermot Mulroney’s jump from playing Greg Tanner in Station 19 to his new role signifies a major shift. In
‘Station 19 is another show set in a fire station’, he portrayed a character with a dubious moral compass involving gambling and criminal activities. By contrast, Dom Pascal is depicted as a highly respected leader capable of navigating high-stakes situations.
A New Dawn for Chicago Fire
The addition of Chief Pascal isn’t just a fresh face; it represents a thematic shift for the series. With over 250 episodes, Chicago Fire has maintained its popularity by continuously evolving. The arrival of Mulroney’s character promises to push boundaries even further while still honoring the core elements fans love.
Mystery and Anticipation
While there are no first look photos released yet of Dom Pascal in season 13, fans speculate about his character from past roles. The casting decision leverages Mulroney’s range, moving from supporting roles with morally gray areas to leading positions upholding justice and integrity within the fire department.
The Road Ahead
The upcoming season of Chicago Fire promises to delve deeper into new and existing characters’ storylines. As Dermot Mulroney takes center stage, expectations are high for compelling narratives and dynamic shifts within Firehouse 51.
Follow Us