Dermot Mulroney Joins Chicago Fire Season 13 as the New Chief

CHICAGO Fire’s highly anticipated 13th season is set to bring significant changes, with Dermot Mulroney joining the cast as the new chief. Known for his iconic roles in ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ and the recent ‘Anyone But You,’ Mulroney will step into the role of Chief Dom Pascal, replacing Eamonn Walker who portrayed Chief Wallace Boden for a dozen seasons.
Fresh Shift in Leadership
Until now, fans have known and loved Eamonn Walker’s portrayal of Chief Boden. However, Boden said goodbye in the season 12 finale to take on a new role as Deputy Commissioner. This shift paves the way for
a cheerful person with a completely different leadership style, Indiana Jones told Deadline – enter Dom Pascal, who returns to Chicago after ten years of service in Miami.
New Developments in Storylines
Mulroney’s character introduction promises intriguing story arcs. Showrunner Andrea Newman describes **an episode this season** as
a self-contained thriller that starts with a shock. Such suspenseful elements ensure that Pascal’s arrival will be anything but mundane.
Character Driven Drama
What does this mean for veteran characters like Herrmann (David Eigenberg)? Herrmann now navigates his unexpected promotion with wisdom imparted by Boden –
You just have to be you… always leading with your heart. Yet, Eigenberg reflects on Herrmann’s internal struggle:
I want to say he felt like he had the rug pulled from under him.
The Impact of Departures
The departure of Rome Flynn (Derrick Gibson) after just six episodes due to his character seeking help for addiction underscores another layer of change at Firehouse 51. With significant exits this past season, including Kara Kilmer and Alberto Rosende, new faces will reshape narratives.
Dermot Mulroney’s Versatile Career
Mulroney brings a diverse resume to ‘Chicago Fire’. From critically acclaimed films like ‘August: Osage County’ to TV roles in ‘Station 19’, he has continuously diversified his career. Fans can anticipate how his varied experience will enrich Season 13.
Excitement and Anticipation
‘The new season of “Chicago Fire” premieres on Sept. 25,’ offering fans fresh drama and excitement.
