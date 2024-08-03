Dermot Mulroney Joins Chicago Fire Season 13 as New Chief Dom Pascal

Dermot Mulroney, known for his roles in My Best Friend’s Wedding and August: Osage County, has joined NBC’s Chicago Fire as Chief Dom Pascal for the upcoming thirteenth season.
Fresh Beginnings after Eamonn Walker’s Exit
The news of Mulroney joining Chicago Fire comes shortly after Eamonn Walker’s departure as a series regular. After portraying Battalion Chief Wallace Boden for twelve seasons, Walker decided to step back to explore other opportunities. As he put it,
This is a tough decision, but I feel it is the right time for me to move on and explore other opportunities.
The Character of Dom Pascal
No official details about Mulroney’s character have been released yet. However, sources hint that Dom Pascal started his career at the CFD but spent the last ten years as a chief in Sunny Miami. His cheerful demeanor and ability to work well under pressure contrast with Boden’s leadership style. Dom Pascal is also described as estranged from his wife.
Impacts on Station 51
Boden’s promotion to CFD’s Deputy Commissioner and his announcement that Herrmann (played by David Eigenberg) would replace him at Station 51 had set certain expectations. However, Dom Pascal’s arrival is causing some ripples. Eigenberg shared his character’s perspective, saying,
I want to say he felt like he had the rug pulled from under him because I don’t think [Herrmann] saw what the Chief said to him coming at all. This development could change Herrmann’s trajectory within the firehouse significantly.
Future Appearances for Walker?
Although Walker is stepping back from his role as a series regular, there are hints that Boden might still make guest appearances. Reports suggest that
there has been buzz that he might pop back up on Chicago Fire to show off his new uniform. Fans will have to wait and see if these plans come to fruition.
A Return to Broadcast Firefighter Drama
This marks Mulroney’s return to a broadcast firefighter drama after his appearance in Season 2 of ABC’s Station 19. His extensive TV and film credits include notable roles in Scream VI, The Righteous Gemstones, and Arrested Development. Additionally, he has recently been cast in Starz’s The Hunting Wives and Sony’s rom-com Anyone But You.
