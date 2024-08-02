Dermot Mulroney Joins Chicago Fire Season 13 as New Chief Dom Pascal

Dermot Mulroney, best known for My Best Friend’s Wedding and the recent Anyone But You, has been cast as Chief Dom Pascal in NBC’s Chicago Fire for its thirteenth season.
The hit firefighter drama, from Wolf Entertainment, is set to refresh its lineup following the departure of Eamonn Walker’s Battalion Chief Wallace Boden at the end of Season 12. Hollywood insiders revealed that Dom Pascal started with the Chicago Fire Department (CFD) but has spent the past decade as a chief in sunny Miami. Described as cheerful and adept under pressure, Pascal’s leadership style contrasts sharply with Boden’s, and he is also estranged from his wife.
A Shift in Leadership
Before Boden’s promotion to Deputy Commissioner of CFD, he had chosen Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) as his successor. The integration of Dom Pascal throws a wrench into this plan, potentially usurping the character progression many fans anticipated. Eigenberg offered more context,
I want to say he felt like he had the rug pulled from under him because I don’t think [Herrmann] saw what the Chief said to him coming at all.
Eigenberg, known for his role as Steve Brady in the Emmy-winning series Sex and the City, elaborated on Herrmann’s potential dilemma. In a moment of candid reflection, he stated,
With Herrmann, I think he would’ve been content to stay in the firefighter capacity. If they decide to make him an officer, that’s great because he can lead…
Boden’s Possible Recurrence
Fans curious about Boden’s future shouldn’t lose hope entirely. There are whispers that Walker might return to show off his new uniform in guest appearances throughout Season 13.
Diverse Acting Credits
This role is far from Mulroney’s first foray into network TV dramas. He recently played a pivotal role as Mr. Tanner on Season 2 of ABC’s Station 19. His extensive work includes roles in films such as Scream VI, Breakwater, and Ruthless. Mulroney also demonstrates versatility on TV with credits like Marvel’s Secret Invasion, HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones, and Arrested Development.
