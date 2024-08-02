Dermot Mulroney Joins Chicago Fire as New Firehouse Chief

Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding, Anyone But You) is set to take on the role of Chief Dom Pascal in NBC’s popular drama Chicago Fire, entering its thirteenth season this September. This can be viewed as the perfect redemption for an earlier role he played on ABC’s Station 19 back in 2018.
In June, it was revealed exclusively by Deadline that Chicago Fire would be introducing a new series regular character to lead Firehouse 51 following the exit of Eamonn Walker, who played Battalion Chief Wallace Boden for twelve seasons. While specifics about Pascal were kept under wraps, sources noted that he spent the last decade serving as a chief in Miami.
Mulroney’s character, Dom Pascal, is described as a cheerful individual who excels under pressure. His leadership style is notably different from Boden’s, which could introduce new dynamics within the firehouse. Notably, while Boden’s departure includes promotion to Deputy Commissioner of the Chicago Fire Department and passing the baton to David Eigenberg’s character, Christopher Herrmann, the arrival of Pascal complicates this setup.
I want to say he felt like he had the rug pulled from under him because I don’t think [Herrmann] saw what the Chief said to him coming at all, Eigenberg reflected during an NBC event. This paves the way for Herrmann to handle unexpected challenges in his journey.
Meanwhile, Walker might make guest appearances in future episodes to show off his new uniform. There have been talks and floating ideas about how this could come to fruition, hinting at exciting developments for longtime fans.
Diverse cast members such as Taylor Kinney, Joe Miñoso, and Miranda Rae Mayo continue portraying their beloved characters with executive producers like Dick Wolf and Andrea Newman steering the ship. The integration of Dermot Mulroney into such a strong ensemble speaks volumes about his career trajectory.
This casting move sees Dermot Mulroney not just returning to TV but stepping into an iconic role within a beloved franchise. Previously known for his performances in films like Scream VI or The Righteous Gemstones, Mulroney broadens his acting spectrum demonstrating versatility and endearing charisma sure to captivate viewers once again.
