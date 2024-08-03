Dermot Mulroney Joins Chicago Fire as New Firehouse 51 Chief in Season 13

Acclaimed actor Dermot Mulroney, renowned for his standout roles in My Best Friend’s Wedding and Anyone But You, is set to join the cast of NBC’s Chicago Fire. Mulroney will portray Chief Dom Pascal in the show’s upcoming thirteenth season.

A New Leader for Firehouse 51

The news, first revealed by Deadline in June, introduces Pascal as a significant new character who will lead Firehouse 51. This comes after the departure of Eamonn Walker, who had embodied Battalion Chief Wallace Boden for an impressive twelve seasons. Walker’s exit marked the end of an era, but it paves the way for fresh dynamics with Mulroney stepping in.

Character Insights

No official plot details about Mulroney’s character have surfaced yet, but insiders hint at a multifaceted personality. Dom Pascal is described as a cheerful individual who thrives under pressure—a distinct departure from Boden’s leadership style. Adding to his complexity, Pascal has spent a decade as a chief in Sunny Miami and is estranged from his wife.

Herrmann’s Career Challenge

Before becoming Deputy Commissioner of the Chicago Fire Department, Boden had selected Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) as his successor.

The introduction of Dom Pascal could indeed shake up that plan. Eigenberg mentioned earlier this month: I want to say he felt like he had the rug pulled from under him because I don’t think [Herrmann] saw what the Chief said to him coming at all.

An Exciting Return to Network Drama

The seasoned actor marked his return to network firefighter drama after his role in Season 2 of ABC’s Station 19. Last seen in Sony’s rom-com Anyone But You, Mulroney boasts a rich filmography including memorable performances in films such as Scream VI, and indies like Breakwater and Ruthless.

An Impressive Résumé

Mentioning his repertoire wouldn’t be complete without noting his notable TV credits which include shows like Marvel’s Secret Invasion, HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones, and Arrested Development.

The arrival of Chief Dom Pascal on Chicago Fire adds not just star power but also intriguing narrative possibilities. As fans eagerly anticipate how these new storylines will unfold, Mulroney’s casting certainly seems to redeem his previous network drama stint—this time with heightened expectations and greater impact.

